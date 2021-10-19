Log in
    DAC   MHY1968P1218

DANAOS CORPORATION

(DAC)
  Report
Danaos Corporation : Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2021 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

10/19/2021 | 08:49am EDT
Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world’s largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, after the close of the market in New York on Monday, November 8, 2021.

The Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. ET.

Conference Call Details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers:

U.S. Toll Free Dial-in: 1 844 802 2437
U.K. Toll Free Dial-in: 0 800 279 9489
Standard International Dial-in: +44 (0) 2075 441 375

Please indicate to the operator that you wish to join the Danaos Corporation earnings call.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 16, 2021 by dialing 1 877 344 7529 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 1-412-317-0088 (Standard International Dial In) and using 10161393# as your access code.

Audio Webcast:

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the Danaos Corporation website (www.danaos.com). Participants of the live audio webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. An archived version of the audio webcast will be available on the website within 48 hours of the completion of the call.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 TEUs ranks Danaos among the largest containership charter owners in the world based on total TEU capacity. Our fleet is chartered to many of the world’s largest liner companies on fixed-rate charters. Danaos Corporation’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “DAC”.

Visit our website at www.danaos.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 618 M - -
Net income 2021 832 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 1,77x
Yield 2021 2,85%
Capitalization 1 516 M 1 516 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,37x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float 45,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 73,60 $
Average target price 90,00 $
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Coustas Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Evangelos Chatzis Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Dimitris Vastarouchas Technical Director & Deputy COO
Iraklis Prokopakis COO, Treasurer, Director & Senior Vice President
Myles R. Itkin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANAOS CORPORATION226.88%1 516
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.127.03%17 457
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.0.00%5 282
PAO SOVCOMFLOT-4.13%2 847
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.159.12%2 339
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.33.85%2 033