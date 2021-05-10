Danaos : Corporate Presentation

This presentation contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, the outlook for fleet utilization and shipping rates, general industry conditions including bidding activity, future operating results of the Company's vessels, future operating revenues and cash flows, capital expenditures, vessel market values, asset sales, expansion and growth opportunities, bank borrowings, financing activities and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations stated in this presentation are based on reasonable assumptions, actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of world economies, general market conditions, including charter rates and vessel values, counterparty performance under existing charters, changes in operating expenses, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in financing arrangements, including the terms of its new credit facilities and agreements entered into in connection with the refinancing, the affects of the refinancing transactions and the Company's ability to achieve the benefits of the refinancing, actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from litigation and international political conditions. Danaos Corporation is listed in the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "DAC". Before you invest, you should also read the documents Danaos Corporation has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC Website at www.sec.gov or via www.danaos.com
Readers of this presentation should review our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 4, 2021, including the section entitled "Key Information - Risk Factors", and our other filings with the SEC for a discussion of factors and circumstances that could affect our future financial results and our ability to realize the expectations stated herein.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow may be included in our presentations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are presented because they are used by management and certain investors to measure a company's financial performance and underlying trends as they exclude certain items impacting overall comparability. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow are "non-GAAP financial measures" and should not be considered a substitute for net income, cash flow from operating activities and other operations or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. Reconciliations to GAAP measures are included in the Appendix to this presentation.
Certain shipping industry information, statistics and charts contained herein have been derived from industry sources. You are hereby advised that such information, statistics and charts have not been prepared specifically for inclusion in this presentation and the Company has not undertaken any independent investigation to confirm the accuracy or completeness of such information.
One of thelargestpublicly-listedowners of modern containerships with 40+ year history in the shipping market
One of the most efficient operators in the industry with highly competitive breakeven levels
Charter backlog of $1.2 billion through to 20281 with world leading liner companies provides good cash flow visibility
Strong operating days contract coverage of 88% for the next 12 monthslimits downside risk and provides potential for further upside in the current market environment
Ownership of vessels,across all core segments from 2,100 TEU - 13,100 TEU to meet diverse set of customer needs
A leader in ship management innovation, through the award-winningWAVES data analytics platform
Danaos has met the IMO 2030 carbon intensity targets 11 years ahead of requirements, by achieving a41.5% reduction in CO2 emissions per ton miles for year 2019 compared with base year 2008
Adjusted Net Debt / LTM EBITDA ratio of4.0x and consistent reduction in leverage
Going forward financial covenants in line with conservative operating expectations
The transformation of the capital structure with the recently concluded refinancing will releasesignificant net cash flow generation
A significant recovery in container trade in 1H 2021 is expected to continue, supporting demand for container vessels
Historicallylow order book for new vessels and sustained reduction in idle capacity supports the recent increases in time charter rates.
(1) Contracted Revenue as of March 31, 2021, on the basis of concluded charter contracts through May 10, 2021.
Danaos by the Numbers
$1.2bn
Contracted revenue through 2028 (1)
4.0x
Net Debt / LTM Adjusted EBITDA(3)
$343mn
LTM Adjusted EBITDA
$90.9
Net Asset Value per share (2)
~$2.7bn
Enterprise value(4)
~3.3x
Reduction in leverage since 2017
Contracted Revenue as of March 31, 2021 on the basis of concluded charter contracts through May 10, 2021. (2)Please refer to appendix for additional details regarding calculation of Net Asset Value (3) Net debt of $1,369mn and 3 Adjusted EBITDA of $343mn as of March 31, 2021. (4) Enterprise value calculated using the May 7, 2021 market capitalization of ~$1,350mn ($65.56 price, 20.6mn shares).
