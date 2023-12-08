Official DANAVATION TECHNOLOGIES CORP. press release

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2023) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 2,350,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.15 per common share expiring on January 5, 2027 to certain officers, directors, consultants and employees of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website at www.danavation.com.

