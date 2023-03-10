Danavation Technologies Announces Partnership with U.S. Wine and Liquor Chain, Macadoodles(R)

Macadoodles ® has partnered with Danavation to provide Digital Smart Labels™ in store

® Partnership builds on success of the initial installation into the Kansas City Macadoodles' location

Compelling value and return on investment from Danavation's solution supported Macadoodles' decision to partner

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2023) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce a partnership with Macadoodles®, a US-based chain of liquor stores across Arkansas and Missouri. Following the first successful installation of our Digital Smart Labels™ for a Macadoodles' location in Missouri, the wine and liquor chain recognized the benefits and return on investment of Danavation's solution, which ultimately drove the decision to partner.

Each independently-owned Macadoodles® location is stocked with over 4,000 different labels of fine wine and features a vast selection of liquor and beer. With significant inventory to manage, track and price accurately, Macadoodles® found an ideal solution in Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™. Having supported other sizeable beverage alcohol retailers, Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offer an ideal solution to automate, streamline and enhance the efficiencies of Macadoodles' in-store operations. In addition, Danavation's solution helps to improve margins by enhancing staff efficiency and reducing financial and reputational costs associated with inaccurate shelf pricing. Partnered with Danavation, Macadoodles® stands to be better positioned to continue ensuring that every plan and every detail is right for the customer; and if not, they will go back and make it right.

"We are thrilled to partner with a retailer like Macadoodles®, whose core values are centered around the customer experience. Since our Digital Smart LabelsTM can reduce the complexities and time associated with pricing a large inventory of products, staff time is freed up to really enhance customer service and support," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "This partnership with another U.S. retailer is a reflection of the continued acceleration of Danavation's sales and marketing strategy, and we look forward to continued success and building on our growing revenue base."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels™ and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels™ enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

