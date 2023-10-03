Add QR codes and NFC/BLE to amplify marketing

Available in black, white (shown), red, and yellow

Polycarbonate housing is lightweight, shatterproof, and scratch resistant

Modern looks. Designed to enhance.

Built for click & collect, stock replenishment, and warehouse operations

Dot matrix display allows for both text and graphics

Illustrative Revenue

Akin to cell phone model; monthly contracts cover the PaaS service and hardware and represent annual recurring revenue ("ARR"). Pricing dependent on contract duration - 60, 48, or 36 months

Representative Monthly Annual Full Installation Potential ARR per Client with Client Type1 Contract1 Billing1 Location Count1 Full Installation1 Larger $6,000 $72,000 500 $36MM Medium $4,000 $48,000 150 $8.1MM Smaller $2,000 $24,000 15 $450K Compact $500 $6,000 5 $60K

1Illustrative examples only; not intended to represent actual clients or billing amounts for speciﬁc clients

Representative Compact Smaller Medium Larger Client Types

Board & Management

Board of Directors Management Team ❏ John Ricci, President, CEO & Director ❏John Ricci, President & CEO ❏ Frank Borges, Director ❏Roopy Derose, Business Manager ❏ Riccardo Forno, Director ❏Mike Hodes, Chief Financial Ofﬁcer ❏ Jorge Martinez, Independent Director ❏Michael D. Tran, Chief Technology Ofﬁcer ❏Jody D'Amico, Director of Operations ❏ Michael Della Fortuna, Independent Director

❏Charlie Di Martino, Senior Marketing Manager