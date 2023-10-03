CSE: DVN | OTCQB: DVNCF

Danavation® Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels™ and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation®'s Digital Smart Labels™ enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workﬂows.

$39.2B1

$6.041 2

~38%

Estimated global total

market cap

of shares outstanding held

available market (TAM)

by insiders

Investment Highlights

  • In USD, Projected by 2031, growing2As at Sept 3o, 2023 at a rate of 15.8% per year

Danavation® is now commercialized and beginning its revenue ramp

  • Commercial-stagetech company - Proven execution and growing pipeline of premier names
  • Increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Driven by cutting-edge IoT automation technology and PaaS model
  • Experienced management aligned with shareholders - 30+ years of experience servicing leading retailers across North America; ~38% insider ownership
  • NorthAmerican-basedprovider of Digital Smart Labels™ - Critical as clients push for transparency, credibility, and security
  • Large market potential & growing customer base - U.S. market expected to drive ~80% of sales through 2026

Brands We Serve

Corporate Snapshot

Market capitalization

$6.041M

Share Price (September 30, 2023)

$0.05 / share

Common Shares Outstanding

120,824,850

Warrants Outstanding

12,541,011

Options Outstanding

8,800,000

Convertible debentures1

$3.85M

  • Convertible into fully-paid Common Shares at $0.45/sh; see July 29, 2021and August 17, 2021press releases for more details.

Digital Smart Labels TM

Customizable Design

Dot matrix display allows for both text and graphics

5-colour LED

Built for click & collect, stock replenishment, and warehouse operations

Modern looks. Designed to enhance.

Durable and Strong

Polycarbonate housing is lightweight, shatterproof, and scratch resistant

Multi-colour Displays

Available in black, white (shown), red, and yellow

Dynamic Marketing

Add QR codes and NFC/BLE to amplify marketing

Illustrative Revenue

Akin to cell phone model; monthly contracts cover the PaaS service and hardware and represent annual recurring revenue ("ARR"). Pricing dependent on contract duration - 60, 48, or 36 months

Representative

Monthly

Annual

Full Installation

Potential ARR per Client with

Client Type1

Contract1

Billing1

Location Count1

Full Installation1

Larger

$6,000

$72,000

500

$36MM

Medium

$4,000

$48,000

150

$8.1MM

Smaller

$2,000

$24,000

15

$450K

Compact

$500

$6,000

5

$60K

1Illustrative examples only; not intended to represent actual clients or billing amounts for speciﬁc clients

Representative

Compact

Smaller

Medium

Larger

Client Types

Board & Management

Board of Directors

Management Team

John Ricci, President, CEO & Director

John Ricci, President & CEO

Frank Borges, Director

Roopy Derose, Business Manager

Riccardo Forno, Director

Mike Hodes, Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

Jorge Martinez, Independent Director

Michael D. Tran, Chief Technology Ofﬁcer

Jody D'Amico, Director of Operations

Michael Della Fortuna, Independent Director

Charlie Di Martino, Senior Marketing Manager

  • Vivek Jain, Independent Director

LOCATION

21 Roybridge Gate Woodbridge, ON L4H 1E6

CONTACT US

investors@danavation.com

403-705-5076

JOHN RICCI, CEO

hello@danavation.com

p: 905-605-6702

tf: 1-833-DVN-8800

