Danavation® Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels™ and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation®'s Digital Smart Labels™ enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workﬂows.
$39.2B1
$6.041 2
~38%
Estimated global total
market cap
of shares outstanding held
available market (TAM)
by insiders
Investment Highlights
- In USD, Projected by 2031, growing2As at Sept 3o, 2023 at a rate of 15.8% per year
Danavation® is now commercialized and beginning its revenue ramp
- Commercial-stagetech company - Proven execution and growing pipeline of premier names
- Increasing annual recurring revenue (ARR) - Driven by cutting-edge IoT automation technology and PaaS model
- Experienced management aligned with shareholders - 30+ years of experience servicing leading retailers across North America; ~38% insider ownership
- NorthAmerican-basedprovider of Digital Smart Labels™ - Critical as clients push for transparency, credibility, and security
- Large market potential & growing customer base - U.S. market expected to drive ~80% of sales through 2026
Corporate Snapshot
Market capitalization
$6.041M
Share Price (September 30, 2023)
$0.05 / share
Common Shares Outstanding
120,824,850
Warrants Outstanding
12,541,011
Options Outstanding
8,800,000
Convertible debentures1
$3.85M
- Convertible into fully-paid Common Shares at $0.45/sh; see July 29, 2021and August 17, 2021press releases for more details.
Digital Smart Labels TM
Customizable Design
Dot matrix display allows for both text and graphics
5-colour LED
Built for click & collect, stock replenishment, and warehouse operations
Modern looks. Designed to enhance.
Durable and Strong
Polycarbonate housing is lightweight, shatterproof, and scratch resistant
Multi-colour Displays
Available in black, white (shown), red, and yellow
Dynamic Marketing
Add QR codes and NFC/BLE to amplify marketing
Illustrative Revenue
Akin to cell phone model; monthly contracts cover the PaaS service and hardware and represent annual recurring revenue ("ARR"). Pricing dependent on contract duration - 60, 48, or 36 months
Representative
Monthly
Annual
Full Installation
Potential ARR per Client with
Client Type1
Contract1
Billing1
Location Count1
Full Installation1
Larger
$6,000
$72,000
500
$36MM
Medium
$4,000
$48,000
150
$8.1MM
Smaller
$2,000
$24,000
15
$450K
Compact
$500
$6,000
5
$60K
1Illustrative examples only; not intended to represent actual clients or billing amounts for speciﬁc clients
Representative
Compact
Smaller
Medium
Larger
Client Types
Board & Management
Board of Directors
Management Team
❏
John Ricci, President, CEO & Director
❏John Ricci, President & CEO
❏
Frank Borges, Director
❏Roopy Derose, Business Manager
❏
Riccardo Forno, Director
❏Mike Hodes, Chief Financial Ofﬁcer
❏
Jorge Martinez, Independent Director
❏Michael D. Tran, Chief Technology Ofﬁcer
❏Jody D'Amico, Director of Operations
❏
Michael Della Fortuna, Independent Director
❏Charlie Di Martino, Senior Marketing Manager
- Vivek Jain, Independent Director
LOCATION
21 Roybridge Gate Woodbridge, ON L4H 1E6
CONTACT US
investors@danavation.com
403-705-5076
JOHN RICCI, CEO
hello@danavation.com
p: 905-605-6702
tf: 1-833-DVN-8800
