Publicerat: 2024-07-03 08:00:00

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, 3 July 2024 - DanCann Pharma A/S (SS: DANCAN) ("DanCann Pharma" or the "Company"), a Danish company powered by cannabinoids, hereby announces that the rights issue of shares that was announced on 24 May 2024, and for which the subscription period ended on 24 June 2024 (the "Rights Issue") has been registered with the Danish Business Authority and temporary shares (DanCann Pharma BTA and ISIN code DK0062956652) will be replaced with ordinary shares. The last day for trading with temporary shares is 8 July 2024, and the cut-off date at VP Securities is 10 July 2024, whereafter shares will be booked in each shareholder's VP account/depot which will take place on 11 July 2024.

