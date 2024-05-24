Dated: May 24, 2024. The Executive Director, The General Manager, Public Offering & Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, Regulated Persons Department, Stock Exchange Building, Securities Markets Division, Stock Exchange Road, Securities & Exchange, Karachi. Commission of Pakistan, NIC Building 61-A Jinnah Avenue, Blue Area Islamabad.

Chief Executive Officer

Dandot Cement Company Limited

5 - Zafar Ali Road, Gulberg-V, Lahore.

Subject: Disclosure under section 110 (1) of the Securities Act, 2015 &

Regulation 4(2) of Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of voting shares & Takeovers) Regulation. 2017

Dear Sir,

Part-A

It is notified pursuant to Section 110 of the Securities Act, 2015 that we, Zahid Rafiq and Jahanzaib Zahid have acquired on May 23, 2024, 45,454,545 voting shares of Dandot Cement Company Limited at the rate of Rs. 22/- per share other than right shares. On account of this acquisition, our collective total shareholding in the company is 45,454,545 shares which represents 14.37% of the total issued voting shares of the company, as our previous collective holding in the company was Nil shares.

Part B

Particulars of the Acquirers

1 Name and registered Zahid Rafiq, Jahanzaib Zahid, address of the House No. 107-C-II,Gulberg-III, House No. 107-C-II,Gulberg-III, acquirers Lahore city, District Lahore Lahore city, District Lahore 2 CNIC number(s) 35202-2860883-1 35202-3486069-9

Part C

Particulars of persons acting in concert (vide section 108 (b) of the Act)

N/A

Part D

Detail, if the Acquirer has representation on the board of directors of the target company

N/A