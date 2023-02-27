DANGOTE CEMENT : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022

Directors' Report continued

6. The Board ensures that the technical and operational aspects of the business are conducted in line with global best practices. It assesses the feasibility of proposed new projects and ensures that plant operations comply with local and international laws and align with our business goals. Also, it is responsible for overseeing new technology and development programmes of the business. Many of these responsibilities are delegated to the Board Technical and Sustainability Committee.

Board Committees

The Board Committees do not assume the functions of management, which remain the responsibility of the Group Managing Director and Executive Management. Members of Senior Management are invited to attend meetings of Board Committees as required, while the Committee Chairmen hold further meetings with certain members of Executive Management to better review areas of concern. The reports of the Committees are presented at Board meetings. As part of the review of the effectiveness of its Committees, the Board has considered the qualifications and experience of the members and is satisfied that all the Committee members bring a wide range of knowledge and skill and will effectively discharge their duties. The Company Secretary is the Secretary to each Committee.

Results for The Year

Group revenue increased by 17% to ₦ 1,618 billion (2021: ₦ 1,384 billion).

1,618 billion (2021: 1,384 billion). Company revenue increased by 21% to ₦ 1,205 billion (2021: ₦ 993 billion)

1,205 billion (2021: 993 billion) Group net profit increased by 5% to ₦ 382 billion (2021: ₦ 364 billion).

382 billion (2021: 364 billion). Company net profit increased by 6% to ₦ 403 billion (2021: ₦ 381 billion).

403 billion (2021: 381 billion). Group earnings per share increased by 5% to ₦ 22.27 billion (2021: ₦ 21.24).

22.27 billion (2021: 21.24). Company earnings per share increased by 6% to ₦ 23.87 billion (2021: ₦ 22.42).

Dividends

The Directors pursue a dividend policy that reflects the Company's earnings and cash flow, while maintaining appropriate levels of dividend cover. They consider the capital needed to fund the Company's operations and expansion plans. For the 2022 financial year, the Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of ₦20.00 per ordinary 50 kobo share (2021: ₦20.00). The Board considers that the proposed dividend is appropriate and is in line with the Company's strategic growth objectives. If the shareholders approve this dividend at the Annual General Meeting, dividends will be paid to the shareholders whose names are registered in the Company's Register of Members at the close of business on the Qualification Date.

Unclaimed dividends

The total unclaimed dividends outstanding as of 31st December 2022 is ₦4.4 billion (2021: ₦4.6 billion). A list of unclaimed dividends is available on the Company's website at www.dangotecement.com. The Company notes that some dividend warrants remain unclaimed. Shareholders with unclaimed share certificates or dividends should address their claims to Coronation Registrars Ltd registrars at eforms@coronationregistrars.com or 9, Amodu Ojikutu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Members are encouraged to notify the registrars of any changes in their details.

Directors

As of 24th February 2023, Dangote Cement Plc had 15 Directors, all of whom held office as of the 31st December 2022. Michel Puchercos resigned effective 28th February 2023, while Arvind Pathak was appointed Group Managing Director effective 1st March 2023. The appointment, removal or reappointment of Directors is governed by the Company's Articles of Association, the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), 2020, and board and governance policies. These documents also set out the rights and obligations of Directors. In accordance with the Articles of Association of Dangote Cement Plc, prevailing legislation and any directions via resolution, the business of the Company is managed by the Directors, who in good faith, exercise all such powers on behalf of the Company.