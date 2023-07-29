28 July 2023

Lagos, Nigeria.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and all other stakeholders that the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc. ("DCP") at its Meeting held on 27 July 2023 approved the appointment of Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian as Independent Non- Executive Director to the Board of DCP.

Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian is the Founder & Managing Partner of EDNAM Capital, United Kingdom and Founder & Executive Chairman Munegu Partners, Hong Kong. Mr. Alvaro is a Laureate, "Concours General des Lycées". He has an MSc. in Management & Finance (honours) from HEC Paris and M.A. in Public Affairs & International Relations (honours) from Sciences-Po Paris. He was the Global Head of Building Materials at Morgan Stanley Investment Banking, He has, over the years, developed senior relationships in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. Mr. Alvaro has several years of cognate experience in cement business transactions.

Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian appointment as Independent Non-Executive Director is effective August 1, 2023.

The appointment of Mr. Alvaro Poncioni Mérian will be included on the agenda at the next Annual General Meeting for ratification by the shareholders in accordance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.

FOR: DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

EDWARD IMOEDEMHE

Ag. Company Secretary/General Counsel