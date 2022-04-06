DANGOTE CEMENT : DANGOTE CEMENT PLC CONTEMPLATES SECOND ISSUANCE OF BONDS UNDER ITS N300 BILLION DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

Dangote Cement Plc.

06 April 2022,

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC CONTEMPLATES SECOND ISSUANCE OF BONDS UNDER ITS N300 BILLION DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

Dangote Cement PLC (the "Company") has obtained approval from its Board of Directors to access the Capital Markets for medium to long-term debt funding.

The Company had submitted an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission in respect of the bonds, and relevant approvals have now been received. The bonds will be issued imminently, subject to favourable market conditions.

The Company's management has disclosed that the proceeds of the bonds will be applied towards funding expansion projects, refinance existing short-term debt and for general corporate purposes

