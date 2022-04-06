Log in
DANGOTE CEMENT : DANGOTE CEMENT PLC CONTEMPLATES SECOND ISSUANCE OF BONDS UNDER ITS N300 BILLION DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

04/06/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
Dangote Cement Plc.

RC 208767

Marble House

1, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Tel: +234 1 450 643

Email:customercare@dangote.comWebsite:www.dangotecement.com

06 April 2022,

Lagos, Nigeria

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC CONTEMPLATES SECOND ISSUANCE OF BONDS UNDER ITS N300 BILLION DEBT ISSUANCE PROGRAMME

Dangote Cement PLC (the "Company") has obtained approval from its Board of Directors to access the Capital Markets for medium to long-term debt funding.

The Company had submitted an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission in respect of the bonds, and relevant approvals have now been received. The bonds will be issued imminently, subject to favourable market conditions.

The Company's management has disclosed that the proceeds of the bonds will be applied towards funding expansion projects, refinance existing short-term debt and for general corporate purposes

For: DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Edward Imoedemhe Deputy Company Secretary

Directors: Mr. Aliko Dangote, GCON (Chairman); Mr Michel Puchercos, GMD (French); Mr. Philip Mathew, DGMD (Indian); Mr. Olakunle Alake;

Mr. Abdu Dantata; Mr. Devakumar V.G. Edwin (Indian); Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; Mr. Douraid Zaghouani (French); Mrs. Dorothy Udeme Ufot, SAN; Mr. Viswanathan Shankar (Singaporean); Mrs. Cherie Blair, CBE QC (British); Sir Michael Davis (British); Ms. Berlina Moroole (South African); Ms. Halima Aliko-Dangote

Disclaimer

Dangote Cement plc published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
