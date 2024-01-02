December 31, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR DANGOTE CEMENT PLC.

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and all stakeholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc (the Company) will be held on February 23, 2024 to discuss various matters, including the Audited Financial Statements for the Period ended December 31, 2023.

In view of the above, Dangote Cement Plc., whose closed period has been ongoing since April 1, 2023 shall continue its closed period even after the publication of the Audited Financial Statements until 24 hours after the price-sensitive information on an ongoing project is published on the Nigerian Exchange Limited via the Issuers' Portal. Thereafter, the trading window shall be opened.

The Closed Trading Period applies to all parties that may at any time, possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company.

Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the Company's securities during the Closed Trading Period.

For: DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Edward Imoedemhe

Acting Company Secretary