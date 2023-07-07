Lagos, Nigeria
7 July 2023
SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME BY DANGOTE CEMENT PLC - COMMENCEMENT OF TRANCHE I
Dangote Cement Plc ("Dangote Cement" or "DCP" or the "Company") hereby announces the commencement of the first tranche ("Tranche I") of its newly established share buy-back programme (the "Share Buy-Back Programme" or the "Programme").
Tranche I will be executed under the approval granted by the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of DCP which held on 13 December 2022. Within the framework provided under Section 186 (c) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, No. 3 of 2020 (as amended) ("CAMA") and Rule 398 (3)(xiv) of the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") Rules and Regulations, 2013 (as amended from time to time) and in accordance with Rule 13.18 of the Rulebook of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), 2015. Based on the aforementioned shareholders' approval, the number of shares to be repurchased under the Share Buy-Back Programme will not exceed 10% of DCP's issued capital.
The Programme is being effected in tranches, with Tranche I being executed by the appointed stockbrokers on the Company's behalf.
Relevant details of this Tranche I are set forth below:
Tranche Number:
Tranche I
Current Issued and Fully Paid-
16,873,559,251 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 Kobo
Up Shares*:
each (excluding treasury shares)
Tranche Size:
Up to 168,735,593 fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 Kobo
each, representing 1% of the entire current issued shares
Commencement Date:
Monday, 17 July 2023
Completion Date:
Tuesday, 18 July 2023, or when the entire Tranche I size has
been purchased; whichever is earlier
Duration:
Two (2) trading days
Mode/Exchange:
Open Market on the NGX
Tranche Number:
Tranche I
*This excludes 166,948,153 shares held as treasury shares, following the conclusion of Tranche I and II of the Company's previous Share Buyback Programme.
The Company through its appointed Stockbrokers, will at its discretion purchase DCP's shares in the open market over the duration of Tranche I, subject to prevailing market conditions and under the current daily trading rules of the NGX. DCP would however, not be under any obligation whatsoever to purchase any or all of the DCP shares put on offer over the duration of Tranche I.
The shares being bought back by the Company under the Share Buy-Back Programme will be held as treasury shares, as permissible under CAMA. Execution of this Tranche I is not expected to have any material impact on the Company's financial position.
Dangote Cement shareholders seeking to participate in Tranche I of the Share Buy-Back Programme are hereby advised to contact their stockbrokers or any other independent
professional adviser registered as a capital market operator by the SEC for further guidance on the submission of trades on the NGX's trading platform.
DCP will provide weekly updates on the progress of Tranche I of the Programme on its website over the duration of this tranche. The Company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions, in making decisions on subsequent tranches of the Share Buy-Back Programme.
Shareholders and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of Dangote Cement until the completion of Tranche I of the Share Buy-Back Programme. An announcement will be published upon completion of Tranche I of the Programme.
- Ends -
For more information, please contact:
Temilade Aduroja Head, Investor Relations InvestorRelationsDangoteCement@dangote.com+234 915 469 1597
About Dangote Cement Plc
Dangote Cement is Africa's leading cement producer, with operations in over ten (10) African countries, including Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.
The Company generated revenues of N1.62 trillion for the year ended 31 December 2022 (FY 2021: N1.38 trillion) and net profit of N382.31 billion (FY 2021: N364.44 billion).
DCP is a public company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.
DCP's Investors Portal
DCP has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which can be accessed via this
link: www.dangotecement.com. For any share buy-back related enquiry, please contact
Temilade
Aduroja,
Head,
Investor
Relations,
by
electronic
at
InvestorRelationsDangoteCement@dangote.comor telephone on: +234 915 469 1597.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Dangote Cement plc published this content on 07 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 July 2023 15:34:05 UTC.