Lagos, Nigeria

20 July, 2023

SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME BY DANGOTE CEMENT PLC - COMPLETION OF TRANCHE I

Dangote Cement Plc ("DCP" or the "Company") hereby announces the completion of the first tranche ("Tranche I") of its share buy-back programme which was announced on 7 July, 2023.

Relevant details of this Tranche I are set forth below:

Commencement Date: Monday, 17July, 2023 Completion Date: Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 Mode: Open Market on Nigerian Exchange Limited Total Number of Shares 121,404,714 representing 0.71% of the Company's issued and fully Repurchased: paid ordinary shares Total Value of Shares N 41,155,703,818.10 Repurchased: Average Price: N 339.00

Following the conclusion of Tranche I, the total number of issued and fully paid outstanding shares of DCP amounts to 16,752,154,537.

The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares and may subsequently be cancelled. Execution of this Tranche I did not have any material impact on the Company's financial position.

About Dangote Cement Plc

Dangote Cement is Africa's leading cement producer with operations in over ten (10) African countries including Nigeria, Cameroon, Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

The Company generated revenues of N1.62 trillion for the year ended 31 December 2022 (FY 2021: N1.38

trillion) and net profit of N382.31 billion (FY 2021: N364.44 billion).

DCP is a public company listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

