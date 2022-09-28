Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Dangote Cement Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANGCEM   NGDANGCEM008

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

(DANGCEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-27
245.00 NGN    0.00%
09/15Ruto Presidency - Time for Dangote Cement Factory in Kenya?
AQ
09/13Dangote Group Devises Means to Stop Illegal Haulage
AQ
08/11Fitch Assigns Dangote Industries Limited final Senior Unsecured 'AA(nga)' Rating
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DANGOTE CEMENT : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

09/28/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
Dangote Cement Plc. RC 208767

Marble House

1, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Tel: +234 1 450 643

Email: customercare@dangote.com

Website: www.dangotecement.com

September 28, 2022 Lagos, Nigeria

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR DANGOTE CEMENT PLC.

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and all stakeholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc (the Company) will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to discuss various matters, including the Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ending September 30, 2022 (2022 Q3 UFS).

In view of the above, Dangote Cement Plc., shall enter a Closed Trading Period from October 1, 2022, until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2022 Q3 UFS is released to the public.

The Closed Trading Period applies to all parties that may, at any time, possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company.

Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the Company's securities during the Closed Trading Period.

For: DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Edward Imoedemhe

Deputy Company Secretary

Directors: Mr. Aliko Dangote, GCON (Chairman); Mr Michel Puchercos, GMD (French); Mr. Philip Mathew, DGMD (Indian); Mr. Olakunle Alake;

Mr. Abdu Dantata; Mr. Devakumar V.G. Edwin (Indian); Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; Mr. Douraid Zaghouani (French); Mrs. Dorothy Udeme Ufot, SAN; Mr. Viswanathan Shankar (Singaporean); Mrs. Cherie Blair, CBE QC (British); Sir Michael Davis (British); Ms. Berlina Moroole (South African); Ms. Halima Aliko-Dangote

Disclaimer

Dangote Cement plc published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 21:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
