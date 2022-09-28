DANGOTE CEMENT : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Dangote Cement Plc. RC 208767

September 28, 2022 Lagos, Nigeria

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR DANGOTE CEMENT PLC.

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and all stakeholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc (the Company) will be held on Thursday, October 27, 2022, to discuss various matters, including the Unaudited Financial Statements for the Quarter ending September 30, 2022 (2022 Q3 UFS).

In view of the above, Dangote Cement Plc., shall enter a Closed Trading Period from October 1, 2022, until twenty-four (24) hours after the 2022 Q3 UFS is released to the public.

The Closed Trading Period applies to all parties that may, at any time, possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company.

Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the Company's securities during the Closed Trading Period.

