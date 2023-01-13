Advanced search
    DANGCEM   NGDANGCEM008

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

(DANGCEM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-11
270.00 NGN    0.00%
News 
DANGOTE CEMENT : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

DANGOTE CEMENT : NOTIFICATION OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

01/13/2023 | 01:40pm EST
Dangote Cement Plc. RC 208767

Marble House

1, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Tel: +234 1 450 643

Email: customercare@dangote.com

Website: www.dangotecement.com

January 13, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD FOR DANGOTE CEMENT PLC.

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and all stakeholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc (the Company) will be held on February 24, 2023, to discuss various matters, including the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In view of the above, Dangote Cement Plc., entered a Closed Trading Period from January 1, 2023, until twenty-four (24) hours after the relevant resolutions passed at the Board meeting are released to the public.

The Closed Trading Period applies to all parties that may, at any time, possess sensitive information that may materially affect the price of the securities of the Company.

Accordingly, no Insider may deal in the Company's securities during the Closed Trading Period.

For: DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Edward Imoedemhe

Acting Company Secretary

Directors: Mr. Aliko Dangote, GCON (Chairman); Mr Michel Puchercos, GMD (French); Mr. Philip Mathew, DGMD (Indian); Mr. Olakunle Alake;

Mr. Abdu Dantata; Mr. Devakumar V.G. Edwin (Indian); Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; Mr. Douraid Zaghouani (French); Mrs. Dorothy Udeme Ufot, SAN; Mr. Viswanathan Shankar (Singaporean); Mrs. Cherie Blair, CBE QC (British); Sir Michael Davis (British); Ms. Berlina Moroole (South African); Ms. Halima Aliko-Dangote

Disclaimer

Dangote Cement plc published this content on 13 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2023 18:39:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
