DANGOTE CEMENT : OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Dangote Cement Plc. RC 208767
Marble House
1, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Tel: +234 1 450 643
Email: customercare@dangote.com
Website: www.dangotecement.com
February 28 2022
Lagos, Nigeria
NOTIFICATION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Group ("NGX") and all other stakeholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc. ("DCP") was held on 26th February 2022. At this meeting, the Board of Directors resolved to:
-
Approve DCP's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2021;
-
Recommend a final dividend of N20 per share for the approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.
The Audited Financial Statements and the Corporate Actions Notification have been submitted to the NGX via its Issuers' Portal. In accordance with the NGX Rules, DCP's Closed Trading Period will end twenty-four hours after the submissions.
The Closed Trading Period is applicable to all parties that possess sensitive information that may affect the price of the securities of DCP.
Yours faithfully,
For: DANGOTE CEMENT PLC
Edward Imoedemhe
Deputy Company Secretary
Directors: Mr. Aliko Dangote, GCON (Chairman); Mr Michel Puchercos, GMD (French); Mr. Philip Mathew, DGMD (Indian); Mr. Olakunle Alake;
Mr. Abdu Dantata; Mr. Devakumar V.G. Edwin (Indian); Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; Mr. Douraid Zaghouani (French); Mrs. Dorothy Udeme Ufot, SAN; Mr. Viswanathan Shankar (Singaporean); Mrs. Cherie Blair, CBE QC (British); Sir Michael Davis (British); Ms. Berlina Moroole (South African); Ms. Halima Aliko-Dangote
