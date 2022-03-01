Log in
    DANGCEM   NGDANGCEM008

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

(DANGCEM)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange -  02-28
273.5 NGN    --.--%
05:07pDANGOTE CEMENT : Outcome of board meeting
PU
09:00aTRANSCRIPT : Dangote Cement Plc, 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2022
CI
02/28DANGOTE CEMENT : Corporate actions notification
PU
DANGOTE CEMENT : OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

03/01/2022 | 05:07pm EST
Dangote Cement Plc. RC 208767

Marble House

1, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Tel: +234 1 450 643

Email: customercare@dangote.com

Website: www.dangotecement.com

February 28 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

NOTIFICATION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Group ("NGX") and all other stakeholders that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dangote Cement Plc. ("DCP") was held on 26th February 2022. At this meeting, the Board of Directors resolved to:

  1. Approve DCP's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st December 2021;
  2. Recommend a final dividend of N20 per share for the approval of the shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting.

The Audited Financial Statements and the Corporate Actions Notification have been submitted to the NGX via its Issuers' Portal. In accordance with the NGX Rules, DCP's Closed Trading Period will end twenty-four hours after the submissions.

The Closed Trading Period is applicable to all parties that possess sensitive information that may affect the price of the securities of DCP.

Yours faithfully,

For: DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Edward Imoedemhe

Deputy Company Secretary

Directors: Mr. Aliko Dangote, GCON (Chairman); Mr Michel Puchercos, GMD (French); Mr. Philip Mathew, DGMD (Indian); Mr. Olakunle Alake;

Mr. Abdu Dantata; Mr. Devakumar V.G. Edwin (Indian); Mr. Ernest Ebi, MFR; Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh; Mr. Douraid Zaghouani (French); Mrs. Dorothy Udeme Ufot, SAN; Mr. Viswanathan Shankar (Singaporean); Mrs. Cherie Blair, CBE QC (British); Sir Michael Davis (British); Ms. Berlina Moroole (South African); Ms. Halima Aliko-Dangote

Disclaimer

Dangote Cement plc published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
