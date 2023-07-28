DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023

Dangote Cement Plc

For the three months and six months ended 30 June 2023

CONTENTS

PAGE

Condensed consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss

2

Condensed consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income

3

Condensed consolidated and separate statements of financial position

4

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

Condensed separate statement of changes in equity

6

Condensed consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

7

Notes to the condensed consolidated and separate interim financial statements

8 - 27

Dangote Cement Plc

Condensed consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss

For the three months and six months ended 30 June 2023

Group

Company

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

Year ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

Year ended

Notes

30/06/2023

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

30/06/2022

31/12/2022

30/06/2023

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

30/06/2022

31/12/2022

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

Revenue

3

544,110

950,832

394,856

808,037

1,618,323

338,230

618,545

301,063

622,981

1,205,401

Production cost of sales

5

(219,417)

(383,088)

(168,353)

(322,461)

(662,890)

(144,035)

(244,664)

(113,683)

(222,030)

(455,122)

Gross profit

324,693

567,744

226,503

485,576

955,433

194,195

373,881

187,380

400,951

750,279

Administrative expenses

6

(26,807)

(45,482)

(17,200)

(34,134)

(79,879)

(12,689)

(23,286)

(9,498)

(18,786)

(42,532)

Selling and distribution expenses

7

(84,508)

(153,225)

(74,586)

(135,272)

(295,234)

(56,974)

(106,910)

(59,157)

(105,441)

(224,925)

Other income

8

9,580

11,057

584

1,601

5,333

8,862

9,381

649

1,699

3,550

Impairment of financial assets

211

(58)

17

350

223

324

42

-

338

(705)

Profit from operating activities

223,169

380,036

135,318

318,121

585,876

133,718

253,108

119,374

278,761

485,667

Finance income

9

5,741

16,207

11,645

22,001

38,715

487,879

505,127

18,862

40,183

121,864

Finance costs

9

(26,701)

(49,424)

(16,034)

(34,575)

(76,441)

(23,396)

(42,460)

(14,706)

(28,644)

(62,541)

Net exchange loss on foreign

denominated transactions

9

(103,837)

(113,626)

(22,437)

(40,657)

(53,929)

-

-

(3,540)

(15,284)

-

Gain/(loss) on net monetary

positions

32

(5,333)

6,670

-

-

29,022

-

-

-

-

Share of profit from associate

-

-

-

-

759

-

-

-

-

-

Profit before tax

93,039

239,863

108,492

264,890

524,002

598,201

715,775

119,990

275,016

544,990

Income tax expense

11.1

(23,937)

(61,260)

(42,239)

(92,786)

(141,691)

(12,576)

(47,848)

(39,328)

(89,324)

(142,133)

Profit for the period/year

69,102

178,603

66,253

172,104

382,311

585,625

667,927

80,662

185,692

402,857

Profit for the period/year

attributable to:

Owners of the Company

10

66,590

175,251

66,207

170,622

375,988

585,625

667,927

80,662

185,692

402,857

Non-controlling interests

2,512

3,352

46

1,482

6,323

-

-

-

-

-

69,102

178,603

66,253

172,104

382,311

585,625

667,927

80,662

185,692

402,857

Earnings per share, basic and

diluted (Naira)

10

3.95

10.39

3.92

10.10

22.27

34.71

39.58

4.78

11.00

23.87

2

Dangote Cement Plc

Condensed consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive Income

For the three months and six months ended 30 June 2023

Group

Company

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

3 months

6 months

ended

ended

ended

ended

Year ended

ended

ended

ended

ended

Year ended

30/06/2023

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

30/06/2022

31/12/2022

30/06/2023

30/06/2023

30/06/2022

30/06/2022

31/12/2022

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

'million

Profit for the period/year

69,102

178,603

66,253

172,104

382,311

585,625

667,927

80,662

185,692

402,857

Other comprehensive income, net

of income tax:

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Exchange differences on translating net

investments in foreign operations

400,983

394,848

(8,300)

(7,099)

23,074

-

-

-

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the

period/year, net of income tax

400,983

394,848

(8,300)

(7,099)

23,074

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for

the period/year

470,085

573,451

57,953

165,005

405,385

585,625

667,927

80,662

185,692

402,857

Total comprehensive income for the

period/year attributable to:

Owners of the Company

459,658

562,809

59,642

163,460

399,106

585,625

667,927

80,662

185,692

402,857

Non-controlling interests

10,427

10,642

(1,689)

1,545

6,279

-

-

-

-

-

470,085

573,451

57,953

165,005

405,385

585,625

667,927

80,662

185,692

402,857

3

4

Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Dangote Cement plc published this content on 28 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2023 18:54:10 UTC.