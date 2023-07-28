DANGOTE CEMENT PLC
UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2023
Dangote Cement Plc
For the three months and six months ended 30 June 2023
CONTENTS
PAGE
Condensed consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss
2
Condensed consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive income
3
Condensed consolidated and separate statements of financial position
4
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
5
Condensed separate statement of changes in equity
6
Condensed consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
7
Notes to the condensed consolidated and separate interim financial statements
8 - 27
Dangote Cement Plc
Condensed consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss
For the three months and six months ended 30 June 2023
Group
Company
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
ended
ended
ended
ended
Year ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
Year ended
Notes
30/06/2023
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2022
31/12/2022
30/06/2023
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2022
31/12/2022
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
Revenue
3
544,110
950,832
394,856
808,037
1,618,323
338,230
618,545
301,063
622,981
1,205,401
Production cost of sales
5
(219,417)
(383,088)
(168,353)
(322,461)
(662,890)
(144,035)
(244,664)
(113,683)
(222,030)
(455,122)
Gross profit
324,693
567,744
226,503
485,576
955,433
194,195
373,881
187,380
400,951
750,279
Administrative expenses
6
(26,807)
(45,482)
(17,200)
(34,134)
(79,879)
(12,689)
(23,286)
(9,498)
(18,786)
(42,532)
Selling and distribution expenses
7
(84,508)
(153,225)
(74,586)
(135,272)
(295,234)
(56,974)
(106,910)
(59,157)
(105,441)
(224,925)
Other income
8
9,580
11,057
584
1,601
5,333
8,862
9,381
649
1,699
3,550
Impairment of financial assets
211
(58)
17
350
223
324
42
-
338
(705)
Profit from operating activities
223,169
380,036
135,318
318,121
585,876
133,718
253,108
119,374
278,761
485,667
Finance income
9
5,741
16,207
11,645
22,001
38,715
487,879
505,127
18,862
40,183
121,864
Finance costs
9
(26,701)
(49,424)
(16,034)
(34,575)
(76,441)
(23,396)
(42,460)
(14,706)
(28,644)
(62,541)
Net exchange loss on foreign
denominated transactions
9
(103,837)
(113,626)
(22,437)
(40,657)
(53,929)
-
-
(3,540)
(15,284)
-
Gain/(loss) on net monetary
positions
32
(5,333)
6,670
-
-
29,022
-
-
-
-
Share of profit from associate
-
-
-
-
759
-
-
-
-
-
Profit before tax
93,039
239,863
108,492
264,890
524,002
598,201
715,775
119,990
275,016
544,990
Income tax expense
11.1
(23,937)
(61,260)
(42,239)
(92,786)
(141,691)
(12,576)
(47,848)
(39,328)
(89,324)
(142,133)
Profit for the period/year
69,102
178,603
66,253
172,104
382,311
585,625
667,927
80,662
185,692
402,857
Profit for the period/year
attributable to:
Owners of the Company
10
66,590
175,251
66,207
170,622
375,988
585,625
667,927
80,662
185,692
402,857
Non-controlling interests
2,512
3,352
46
1,482
6,323
-
-
-
-
-
69,102
178,603
66,253
172,104
382,311
585,625
667,927
80,662
185,692
402,857
Earnings per share, basic and
diluted (Naira)
10
3.95
10.39
3.92
10.10
22.27
34.71
39.58
4.78
11.00
23.87
Dangote Cement Plc
Condensed consolidated and separate statements of comprehensive Income
For the three months and six months ended 30 June 2023
Group
Company
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
3 months
6 months
ended
ended
ended
ended
Year ended
ended
ended
ended
ended
Year ended
30/06/2023
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2022
31/12/2022
30/06/2023
30/06/2023
30/06/2022
30/06/2022
31/12/2022
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
₦'million
Profit for the period/year
69,102
178,603
66,253
172,104
382,311
585,625
667,927
80,662
185,692
402,857
Other comprehensive income, net
of income tax:
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Exchange differences on translating net
investments in foreign operations
400,983
394,848
(8,300)
(7,099)
23,074
-
-
-
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the
period/year, net of income tax
400,983
394,848
(8,300)
(7,099)
23,074
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for
the period/year
470,085
573,451
57,953
165,005
405,385
585,625
667,927
80,662
185,692
402,857
Total comprehensive income for the
period/year attributable to:
Owners of the Company
459,658
562,809
59,642
163,460
399,106
585,625
667,927
80,662
185,692
402,857
Non-controlling interests
10,427
10,642
(1,689)
1,545
6,279
-
-
-
-
-
470,085
573,451
57,953
165,005
405,385
585,625
667,927
80,662
185,692
402,857
