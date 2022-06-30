DANGOTE CEMENT : RESIGNATION OF GCFO AND APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING GCFO, DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Dangote Cement Plc. RC 208767

June 29, 2022

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF THE GROUP CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, DANGOTE CEMENT PLC AND APPOINTMENT OF AN ACTING GROUP CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER.

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and other stakeholders of the resignation of Mr Guillaume Moyen as Group Chief Finance Officer of Dangote Cement Plc (DCP) for personal reasons. The Board has accepted his resignation, which takes effect from June 30, 2022.

The Board would like to thank Mr Guillaume Moyen for his commitment and contributions to DCP and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

In the same vein, Dr Gbenga Fapohunda is appointed as the Acting Group Chief Finance Officer of DCP. Dr Fapohunda is a multi-skilled finance professional with over twenty years of experience. He joined DCP as the Regional Chief Finance Officer (CFO) in Nigeria, effective March 1, 2021. Before this, he was the Executive Finance Director for West Africa at Japan Tobacco International (JTI), where he was on the Board - He joined JTI from United Parcel Service (UPS), where he was Nigeria's Chief Finance Officer (CFO). Prior to JTI, he was the CFO and a board member at British American Tobacco (BAT) Ghana, where he oversaw 12 countries in Africa. Earlier in his career, he was a manager within the financial advisory team at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and also worked as a consultant at KPMG Professional Services.

He holds an MBA in Finance from London Business School U.K. and a Doctor of Philosophy (Marketing) from Delta State University. Gbenga is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; An Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Taxation; An Associate Member of the Institute of Cost Management Accountants; An Associate Member of the Institute of Treasury and Financial Administration; An Associate Member of the Institute of Credit & Risk Management; An Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.

Please join me in warmly welcoming Dr Gbenga Fapohunda as the new Acting Group Chief Finance Officer of DCP, effective July 1, 2022. We wish him a successful tenure.

