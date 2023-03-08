DANGOTE CEMENT : SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

Lagos, 8 March, 2023

SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME APPROVED BY THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Dangote Cement PLC (DANGCEM-NL), Africa's largest cement producer, announces that the Securities and Exchange Commission has approved the establishment of a new share buy-back programme. The programme will expire on 12 December 2023, 12 months from the date of the shareholders' resolution.

The share buy-back programme will be executed under the approval granted by the Company's shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Dangote Cement PLC which was held on 13 December 2022, within the framework provided under Rule 398 (3)(xiv) of the Securities and Exchange Commission's Rules and Regulations and under the approval of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The share buy-back will be undertaken through an open market offer or self-tender, at such times and on such terms as the Management of the Company may determine, subject to prevailing market conditions. The Company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions, in making decisions on tranches of the share buy-back programme.

About Dangote Cement Plc

Dangote Cement Plc is Sub-Saharan Africa's largest cement producer with an installed capacity of 51.6Mta capacity across 10 African countries. We operate a fully integrated "quarry-to- customer" business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement. We have a production capacity of 35.3Mta in our home market, Nigeria. Our Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.3Mta of capacity across four lines; our Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta,our Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta and our Okpella plant in Edo state has 3Mta.

Through our recent investments, Dangote Cement has eliminated Nigeria's dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement serving neighboring countries. In addition, we have operations in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.5Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).

Dangote Cement is a subsidiary of Dangote Industries Limited, a diversified and fully integrated conglomerate as well as a leading brand across Africa in businesses such as cement, sugar, salt, flour, pasta, beverages, and real estate, with new multibillion-dollar projects underway in the oil and gas, petrochemical, fertilizer and agricultural sectors.

More information can be found at: www.dangotecement.com

Enquiries: Email InvestorRelationsDangoteCement@dangote.com