DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : 2022FY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

We are passionate about building a sustainable future for our organization and key stakeholders. We bring this passion to life by harnessing innovative and sustainable business practices aimed at advancing economic, social and environmental well being in the market where we operate. Our purpose is not just to be the clear leader in sugar manufacturing in Nigeria but also an outstanding organization that delivers meaningful impact and value creation. As the world faces extraordinary challenges - from climate change to food insecurity, we understand that delivering on our responsible business purpose is more critical than ever before.
Dangote Sugar Reﬁnery Plc's sustainability approach is thus tactically aligned with the Dangote Industries Limited's Sustainability Strategy, which is underpinned by the strategic 7 sustainability pillars that are designed to mainstream sustainability across our various departments and functions. Aptly termed "The Dangote Way", it epitomizes our commitment to doing business responsibly by engraining best practices into every aspect and segment of our value chain. The 7 Sustainability Pillars provide the appropriate framework for embedding and continuously strengthening our corporate values and strategic objectives.
'Sustainability Thinking' enables us to balance our economic, social and environmental priorities with our ﬁnancial, operational and institutional goals; while also ensuring that our practices safeguard the well-being of the present and future generations. We place high premium on maintaining our ethical values and respecting the local cultures in the markets where we do business.
DANGOTE 7 SUSTAINABILITY PILLARS &
THE TRIPLE BOTTOM-LINE
1
SN
Pillar Objective
1.
Cultural
Embody our core values in the way we do business, including fostering respect for
cultural diversity both in our internal and external relations. To achieve this, we actively encourage teamwork, empowerment, inclusion, equal opportunities, mutual respect, integrity and meritocracy in our organisation.
2.
Economic
Promote inclusive, sustainable economic growth, self-reliance,self-sufﬁciency, and
industrialization across Nigeria; establishing efﬁcient production facilities and develop-
ing resilient local economies in strategic locations and key markets where we play.
3.
Operational
Serve and satisfy our markets by working together with partners to deliver the best
products and services to our valued customers and stakeholders through continuous
product improvement, new business development, employing state-of-the-art
technologies and systems to constantly optimize our product value and cost-
efﬁciencies.
4.
Social
Create a learning environment and platform for our employees to grow and achieve
their fullest potential, whilst adhering to the highest standards of health and safety. In
our host communities, we strive to develop resilient and sustainable prosperity through
direct and indirect employment, skills transfer, local entrepreneurial development,
social investments and corporate social responsibility best practices.
5.
Environmental
Create sustainable environmental management practices, through a proactive
approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities of climate change, while
optimizing our performance in resource and energy efﬁciency, water management and
emissions.
6. Institutional
7. Financial
Build a world-class institution centred on corporate governance best practices and sustainability principles that promote legal and regulatory compliance, transparency, effective internal controls, risk management and business continuity.
Achieve sustainable ﬁnancial health through a business model that delivers strong returns to shareholders, whilst creating value in the economies where we operate, by producing and selling high-quality products at affordable prices supported by excellent
customer service.
2
OUR REPORTING PRACTICE
This Dangote Sugar Reﬁnery (DSR) Sustainability Report, which is in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, addresses our signiﬁcant social, environmental, economic, and governance issues for the reporting year, which runs from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The Report covers activities carried out in our headquarters in Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria, and other locations such as our Backward Integration Projects (BIP) in Numan, Adamawa State; Tunga, Nasarawa State; Lau/Tau Project, Taraba State; Adamawa State; and Fleet operations, all in Nigeria. It provides our stakeholders with information about how we performed in these areas during the year under review as well as the strategies and processes we are using to make ongoing improvements. To advance our integrated and balanced scorecard reporting approach, this Sustainability Report is included in and supplements our 2022 Annual Financial Report, which primarily covers our ﬁnancial and economic performance. As a result, the writing and organisation of this report follows the seven (7) Dangote Sustainability Pillars.
To ascertain the core concerns of our key stakeholders, we conducted comprehensive stakeholder engagement activities (involving employees, host communities, and supply chain) and a materiality assessment survey as part of the reporting process. To demonstrate transparency, this was carried out by a third-party sustainability expert (Dupht Consult Limited). The results of this exercise and our effects
on the economy, the environment, and society determined the material topics covered in this Report.
Following our parent company's (Dangote Industries Limited) membership requirements, this Report also acts as our yearly progress report to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). Thus, it appropriately summarizes our accomplishments in incorporating the UNGC's ten (10) sustainability principles into our business practices. Similarly, the Report satisﬁes our standards for the Nigerian Exchange Group's Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines (NGX-SDGs) because all essential indicators are likewise completely documented. Furthermore, this Report also explains our contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs) and the steps we are taking to help achieve the Goals.
We have cross-referenced and benchmarked our Report against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Code of Corporate Governance and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG). The data for developing this Report was gathered in accordance with the 2021 GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards. The Report was presented for the GRI Content Index - Essentials Service to assess the correct application and reference of the GRI Standards. The Report was awarded the GRI Service Mark after the assessment exercise.
Building on the milestone of last year, this 2022 report is Dangote Sugar Reﬁnery Plc's second sustainability report in accordance with GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards.
3
2022 DSR MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT AND STAKEHOLDERS' SURVEY - EMPLOYEES, COMMUNITIES AND SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS
Materiality assessment is the process of determining the sustainability/ESG issues that are both most important to the long-term success of any business and most important to its diverse internal and external stakeholders. This assessment gives an idea of where the greatest risks/opportunities are to the business and the welfare of its key stakeholders so the business can leverage the outcomes as tools for measuring the efﬁcacy and maturity of their input on sustainability/ESG in general.
In light of the foregoing, we engaged Dupht Consults Limited (DCL), an independent sustainability consultant, to execute the 2022 stakeholders' survey analysis and materiality assessment to form part of our 2022 sustainability report and
provide key insights into the organisation's material sustainability issues for overall business practises and sustainability performance improvement.
This practice complies with the requirements of relevant global, local, and industry-speciﬁc sustainability framework and regulatory standards such as GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards in particular, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Nigerian Exchange Group Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines (NGX-SDGs), Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance (FRC NCCG), amongst others.
Materiality Assessment Process
The 2022 DSR materiality assessment was executed via a robust, seamless, and systematic approach with four (4) broad staged-process and speciﬁc actions as summarized below.
DATA
STAKEHOLDER
MATERIALITY
REPORTING
COLLECTION
ENGAGEMENT
ASSESSMENT
& ANALYSIS
Ÿ
Questionnaire
Ÿ
Key informant
Ÿ
Identify, categorize,
Ÿ
Draft materiality
review
interviews (KIIs)
rank and prioritize
assessment report
Ÿ
Survey link design
Ÿ
Focus group
sustainability
Ÿ
Final report after
and deployment
discussions (FGDs)
indicators
review
Ÿ
Data quality
Ÿ
Materiality matrix
control, analysis &
development
interpretation
The survey questionnaires were digitally designed and deployed using an online, cloud-based solution that allowed stakeholders (employees, host communities, and supply chain partners) to respond in real-time from diverse locations across DSR operations and globally by clicking on a survey link or scanning a QR code. The online model allowed responses to be provided using electronic devices such as laptops, tabs, and cell phones. This allowed for electronic rather than face- to-face engagements, timely completion, guaranteed respondents' anonymity and conﬁdentiality, and ease of data collation and analysis.
At the end of the survey deadline, the portal closed, and the raw data ﬁle was retrieved from the online, cloud-based
solution used to deploy the surveys and subjected to data quality control, quantitative analysis, and interpretation. The datasets were further transformed after analysis for easy visualization using different charts for a better understanding of the analysis.
The overall materiality assessment process then concludes with material topics and sustainability indicators identiﬁcation, categorization, ranking and prioritization, materiality matrices development, and reporting.
Breakdown of
stakeholders' respondents
36 Employees 40 Host Community
64 Supply chain
(Supplier, vendors &
contractors)
4
