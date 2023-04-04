DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : 2022FY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Sustainability

We are passionate about building a sustainable future for our organization and key stakeholders. We bring this passion to life by harnessing innovative and sustainable business practices aimed at advancing economic, social and environmental well being in the market where we operate. Our purpose is not just to be the clear leader in sugar manufacturing in Nigeria but also an outstanding organization that delivers meaningful impact and value creation. As the world faces extraordinary challenges - from climate change to food insecurity, we understand that delivering on our responsible business purpose is more critical than ever before.

Dangote Sugar Reﬁnery Plc's sustainability approach is thus tactically aligned with the Dangote Industries Limited's Sustainability Strategy, which is underpinned by the strategic 7 sustainability pillars that are designed to mainstream sustainability across our various departments and functions. Aptly termed "The Dangote Way", it epitomizes our commitment to doing business responsibly by engraining best practices into every aspect and segment of our value chain. The 7 Sustainability Pillars provide the appropriate framework for embedding and continuously strengthening our corporate values and strategic objectives.

'Sustainability Thinking' enables us to balance our economic, social and environmental priorities with our ﬁnancial, operational and institutional goals; while also ensuring that our practices safeguard the well-being of the present and future generations. We place high premium on maintaining our ethical values and respecting the local cultures in the markets where we do business.