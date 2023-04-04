Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANGSUGAR   NGDANSUGAR02

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

(DANGSUGAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-02
17.00 NGN    0.00%
09:38aDangote Sugar Refinery : 2022fy sustainability report
PU
04/03Dangote Sugar Refinery : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
03/31We're Interested in Nigeria's Self-Sufficiency - Dangote
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : 2022FY SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

04/04/2023 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

Sustainability

Report

"The Dangote Way"

Our Approach to

Sustainability

We are passionate about building a sustainable future for our organization and key stakeholders. We bring this passion to life by harnessing innovative and sustainable business practices aimed at advancing economic, social and environmental well being in the market where we operate. Our purpose is not just to be the clear leader in sugar manufacturing in Nigeria but also an outstanding organization that delivers meaningful impact and value creation. As the world faces extraordinary challenges - from climate change to food insecurity, we understand that delivering on our responsible business purpose is more critical than ever before.

Dangote Sugar Reﬁnery Plc's sustainability approach is thus tactically aligned with the Dangote Industries Limited's Sustainability Strategy, which is underpinned by the strategic 7 sustainability pillars that are designed to mainstream sustainability across our various departments and functions. Aptly termed "The Dangote Way", it epitomizes our commitment to doing business responsibly by engraining best practices into every aspect and segment of our value chain. The 7 Sustainability Pillars provide the appropriate framework for embedding and continuously strengthening our corporate values and strategic objectives.

'Sustainability Thinking' enables us to balance our economic, social and environmental priorities with our ﬁnancial, operational and institutional goals; while also ensuring that our practices safeguard the well-being of the present and future generations. We place high premium on maintaining our ethical values and respecting the local cultures in the markets where we do business.

Our purpose is not just to be the clear leader in sugar manufacturing in Nigeria but also an outstanding organization that delivers meaningful impact and value creation

DANGOTE 7 SUSTAINABILITY PILLARS &

THE TRIPLE BOTTOM-LINE

L

FI

A

I

N

N

T

O

A

U

N

C

T

I

I

T

A

S

L

N

I

PEOPLE,

PEOPLE,

PLANET,

T

PROFIT

O

N

PROFIT

E

P

M

E

A

N

R

PEOPLE,

I

O

T

PEOPLE

PLANET,

O

R

I

PROFIT

N

V

A

N

L

E

PEOPLEPEOPLE

PEOPLE,

PROFIT

1

Dangote Sugar Refinery 2022 Annual Report

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Cont'd

SN

Pillar Objective

1.

Cultural

Embody our core values in the way we do business, including fostering respect for

cultural diversity both in our internal and external relations. To achieve this, we actively encourage teamwork, empowerment, inclusion, equal opportunities, mutual respect, integrity and meritocracy in our organisation.

2.

Economic

Promote inclusive, sustainable economic growth, self-reliance,self-sufﬁciency, and

industrialization across Nigeria; establishing efﬁcient production facilities and develop-

ing resilient local economies in strategic locations and key markets where we play.

3.

Operational

Serve and satisfy our markets by working together with partners to deliver the best

products and services to our valued customers and stakeholders through continuous

product improvement, new business development, employing state-of-the-art

technologies and systems to constantly optimize our product value and cost-

efﬁciencies.

4.

Social

Create a learning environment and platform for our employees to grow and achieve

their fullest potential, whilst adhering to the highest standards of health and safety. In

our host communities, we strive to develop resilient and sustainable prosperity through

direct and indirect employment, skills transfer, local entrepreneurial development,

social investments and corporate social responsibility best practices.

5.

Environmental

Create sustainable environmental management practices, through a proactive

approach to addressing the challenges and opportunities of climate change, while

optimizing our performance in resource and energy efﬁciency, water management and

emissions.

6. Institutional

7. Financial

Build a world-class institution centred on corporate governance best practices and sustainability principles that promote legal and regulatory compliance, transparency, effective internal controls, risk management and business continuity.

Achieve sustainable ﬁnancial health through a business model that delivers strong returns to shareholders, whilst creating value in the economies where we operate, by producing and selling high-quality products at affordable prices supported by excellent

customer service.

2

Dangote Sugar Refinery 2022 Annual Report

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Cont'd

OUR REPORTING PRACTICE

This Dangote Sugar Reﬁnery (DSR) Sustainability Report, which is in accordance with the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, addresses our signiﬁcant social, environmental, economic, and governance issues for the reporting year, which runs from January 1 to December 31, 2022. The Report covers activities carried out in our headquarters in Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria, and other locations such as our Backward Integration Projects (BIP) in Numan, Adamawa State; Tunga, Nasarawa State; Lau/Tau Project, Taraba State; Adamawa State; and Fleet operations, all in Nigeria. It provides our stakeholders with information about how we performed in these areas during the year under review as well as the strategies and processes we are using to make ongoing improvements. To advance our integrated and balanced scorecard reporting approach, this Sustainability Report is included in and supplements our 2022 Annual Financial Report, which primarily covers our ﬁnancial and economic performance. As a result, the writing and organisation of this report follows the seven (7) Dangote Sustainability Pillars.

To ascertain the core concerns of our key stakeholders, we conducted comprehensive stakeholder engagement activities (involving employees, host communities, and supply chain) and a materiality assessment survey as part of the reporting process. To demonstrate transparency, this was carried out by a third-party sustainability expert (Dupht Consult Limited). The results of this exercise and our effects

on the economy, the environment, and society determined the material topics covered in this Report.

Following our parent company's (Dangote Industries Limited) membership requirements, this Report also acts as our yearly progress report to the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC). Thus, it appropriately summarizes our accomplishments in incorporating the UNGC's ten (10) sustainability principles into our business practices. Similarly, the Report satisﬁes our standards for the Nigerian Exchange Group's Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines (NGX-SDGs) because all essential indicators are likewise completely documented. Furthermore, this Report also explains our contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN-SDGs) and the steps we are taking to help achieve the Goals.

We have cross-referenced and benchmarked our Report against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Code of Corporate Governance and the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance (NCCG). The data for developing this Report was gathered in accordance with the 2021 GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards. The Report was presented for the GRI Content Index - Essentials Service to assess the correct application and reference of the GRI Standards. The Report was awarded the GRI Service Mark after the assessment exercise.

Building on the milestone of last year, this 2022 report is Dangote Sugar Reﬁnery Plc's second sustainability report in accordance with GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards.

3

Dangote Sugar Refinery 2022 Annual Report

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT Cont'd

2022 DSR MATERIALITY ASSESSMENT AND STAKEHOLDERS' SURVEY - EMPLOYEES, COMMUNITIES AND SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS

Materiality assessment is the process of determining the sustainability/ESG issues that are both most important to the long-term success of any business and most important to its diverse internal and external stakeholders. This assessment gives an idea of where the greatest risks/opportunities are to the business and the welfare of its key stakeholders so the business can leverage the outcomes as tools for measuring the efﬁcacy and maturity of their input on sustainability/ESG in general.

In light of the foregoing, we engaged Dupht Consults Limited (DCL), an independent sustainability consultant, to execute the 2022 stakeholders' survey analysis and materiality assessment to form part of our 2022 sustainability report and

provide key insights into the organisation's material sustainability issues for overall business practises and sustainability performance improvement.

This practice complies with the requirements of relevant global, local, and industry-speciﬁc sustainability framework and regulatory standards such as GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards in particular, the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), Nigerian Exchange Group Sustainability Disclosure Guidelines (NGX-SDGs), Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria Code of Corporate Governance (FRC NCCG), amongst others.

Materiality Assessment Process

The 2022 DSR materiality assessment was executed via a robust, seamless, and systematic approach with four (4) broad staged-process and speciﬁc actions as summarized below.

DATA

STAKEHOLDER

MATERIALITY

REPORTING

COLLECTION

ENGAGEMENT

ASSESSMENT

& ANALYSIS

Ÿ

Questionnaire

Ÿ

Key informant

Ÿ

Identify, categorize,

Ÿ

Draft materiality

review

interviews (KIIs)

rank and prioritize

assessment report

Ÿ

Survey link design

Ÿ

Focus group

sustainability

Ÿ

Final report after

and deployment

discussions (FGDs)

indicators

review

Ÿ

Data quality

Ÿ

Materiality matrix

control, analysis &

development

interpretation

The survey questionnaires were digitally designed and deployed using an online, cloud-based solution that allowed stakeholders (employees, host communities, and supply chain partners) to respond in real-time from diverse locations across DSR operations and globally by clicking on a survey link or scanning a QR code. The online model allowed responses to be provided using electronic devices such as laptops, tabs, and cell phones. This allowed for electronic rather than face- to-face engagements, timely completion, guaranteed respondents' anonymity and conﬁdentiality, and ease of data collation and analysis.

At the end of the survey deadline, the portal closed, and the raw data ﬁle was retrieved from the online, cloud-based

solution used to deploy the surveys and subjected to data quality control, quantitative analysis, and interpretation. The datasets were further transformed after analysis for easy visualization using different charts for a better understanding of the analysis.

The overall materiality assessment process then concludes with material topics and sustainability indicators identiﬁcation, categorization, ranking and prioritization, materiality matrices development, and reporting.

Breakdown of

stakeholders' respondents

36 Employees 40 Host Community

64 Supply chain

(Supplier, vendors &

contractors)

4

Dangote Sugar Refinery 2022 Annual Report

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dangote Sugar Refinery plc published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 13:37:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
09:38aDangote Sugar Refinery : 2022fy sustainability report
PU
04/03Dangote Sugar Refinery : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
03/31We're Interested in Nigeria's Self-Sufficiency - Dangote
AQ
03/13Dangote Sugar Refinery : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
03/05Dangote Sugar Refinery : Corporate action announcement
PU
03/03Dangote Sugar Refinery : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/03Dangote Sugar's Annual Profit Surges By 148%
AQ
03/02Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/02Dangote Sugar Refinery : Audited financial statements for the year ended 31 december 2022
PU
02/03Dangote Sugar Refinery : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 403 B 876 M 876 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 9,12%
Capitalization 206 B 449 M 449 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 066
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
Duration : Period :
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,00 NGN
Average target price 24,62 NGN
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravindra Singh Singhvi CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Oscar Mbeche Group Chief Financial Officer
Aliko Dangote Chairman
Hassan Salisu GM-Human Resources & Administration
Konyinsola Ajayi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC5.92%449
NESTLÉ S.A.4.63%327 295
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.36%95 731
THE HERSHEY COMPANY9.86%52 470
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.47%50 465
KRAFT HEINZ-4.57%47 669
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer