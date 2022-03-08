DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE APPOINTMENT OF GROUP CFO FOR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC.

Lagos, Nigeria

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE APPOINTMENT OF GROUP CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company) is pleased to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Oscar Mbeche, as Group Chief Financial Officer, DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC effective 1st March 2022.

Mr. Mbeche is an astute Finance Executive, a qualified Accountant, Internal Auditor and Management Consultant. He holds an MBA from the prestigious University of Oxford and has over 30 years work experience across FMCGs (Manufacturing and Distribution), Hi-Tech, Accounting and Auditing, Oil & Gas, and Banking & Finance.

Mr. Mbeche's international experience includes having worked in or managed projects in 25 EMEA countries including Nigeria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. He is commercially oriented and has commendable track record in Governance, Integrated Risk management, Compliance, Internal Audit, and Process Optimization.

Mr. Mbeche was formally the Group CFO for Philia Group (Geneva, Dubai and Singapore) and was responsible for the Group's Finance Department in eleven countries. He brings to Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc his wealth of experience in all aspects of Financial Management, Fund Raising, Corporate Finance, Trade Finance and Financial Reporting.

He will be working with the rest of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Management Team to execute the Company's Finance Strategy in support of its overall business plan and strategic directions.

We wish Mr. Mbeche all the success in his role.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Temitope Hassan (Mrs.)

Company Secretary