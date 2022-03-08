Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANGSUGAR   NGDANSUGAR02

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

(DANGSUGAR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE APPOINTMENT OF GROUP CFO FOR DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC.

03/08/2022 | 11:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 8, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE APPOINTMENT OF GROUP CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER, DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company) is pleased to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the investing public of the appointment of Mr. Oscar Mbeche, as Group Chief Financial Officer, DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC effective 1st March 2022.

Mr. Mbeche is an astute Finance Executive, a qualified Accountant, Internal Auditor and Management Consultant. He holds an MBA from the prestigious University of Oxford and has over 30 years work experience across FMCGs (Manufacturing and Distribution), Hi-Tech, Accounting and Auditing, Oil & Gas, and Banking & Finance.

Mr. Mbeche's international experience includes having worked in or managed projects in 25 EMEA countries including Nigeria, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. He is commercially oriented and has commendable track record in Governance, Integrated Risk management, Compliance, Internal Audit, and Process Optimization.

Mr. Mbeche was formally the Group CFO for Philia Group (Geneva, Dubai and Singapore) and was responsible for the Group's Finance Department in eleven countries. He brings to Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc his wealth of experience in all aspects of Financial Management, Fund Raising, Corporate Finance, Trade Finance and Financial Reporting.

He will be working with the rest of the Dangote Sugar Refinery Management Team to execute the Company's Finance Strategy in support of its overall business plan and strategic directions.

We wish Mr. Mbeche all the success in his role.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Temitope Hassan (Mrs.)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Dangote Sugar Refinery plc published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 16:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
11:03aDANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Announcement of the appointment of group cfo for dangote sugar re..
PU
03/03DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Dividend information
PU
03/02Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
03/01DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
02/17DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Clarification of allegations of artificial scarcity of sugar
PU
01/25DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/17DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
2021DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Notification of closed period - dangote sugar refinery plc
PU
2021DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Dangote sugar refinery plc material disclosure - announcement of ..
PU
2021Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 283 B 680 M 680 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 9,05%
Capitalization 192 B 462 M 462 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 2 830
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
Duration : Period :
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,80 NGN
Average target price 21,58 NGN
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravindra Singh Singhvi CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Debola Falade Chief Financial Officer
Aliko Dangote Chairman
Hassan Salisu GM-Human Resources & Administration
Konyinsola Ajayi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC-9.20%462
NESTLÉ S.A.-11.10%337 513
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-5.70%86 812
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY11.84%49 133
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY24.23%47 205
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-18.74%43 872