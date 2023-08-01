Lagos, Nigeria

MATERIAL DISCLOSURE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

The Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company) wishes to announce the appointment of Mariya Aliko Dangote as an Executive Director on the Board of the Company. Her appointment was approved by the Board at its Meeting held on July 28, 2023, effective same day and subject to the ratification of the Members of the Company at its next General Meeting.

Mariya is a Project Leader with extensive experience and proven expertise in Business Strategy, Planning & Implementation, Digitization & Mechanization of the Backward Integration Projects, and Mergers & Acquisitions amongst others. She currently oversees the Business and Strategic activities and the Backward Integration Projects of the Company and is responsible for the implementation of the digitization and mechanization of key operational activities in the Company and its Subsidiaries.

Mariya holds an LL.B and BL, and an MBA from Coventry University, United Kingdom. She is currently attending the Cambridge Senior Management Program and has attended various courses on Business Strategy, Advanced Management, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Sugar Processing and Productivity Optimization.

Prior to joining the Company in 2019, she served as a Business Strategy & Corporate Risk Specialist in the Holding Company, Dangote Industries Limited. Mariya will be bringing her rich experience to the Board of the Company, and we are confident that she would take the Company to greater heights.

We wish Mariya Aliko Dangote the best in her new role as Executive Director, Operations, Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.

Thank you.

BY THE ORDER OF THE BOARD

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS.)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser