DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

Period Ended
31st December 2022
A Final Dividend of N1.50 for every share of 50Kobo each subject to appropriate
withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in
Proposed Dividend
the Register of Members as at the close of business on the March 24th, 2023.
Proposed Bonus
NIL
Closure of Register
The Register of Shareholders will be closed on March 27th, 2023.
Qualification Date
Friday, March 24th, 2023
On 15th April 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names
appear on the Register of Members as at 24th day of March, 2023 and who have
completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their
Payment Date
dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also
available on the website of the Registrars: www.veritasregistrars.com
The E-Dividend mandate Form should please be completed and submitted to the
E-Dividend Registration
Registrar.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The 17th Annual General Meeting of Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC will be held at
Date
of
General
the Eko Hotel & Suites, Plot 1415, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island
|
Lagos at 11:00am on Friday April 14, 2023.
Meeting
Veritas Registrars Limited, Plot 89A, Ajose Adeogun street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
e-mail: enquiry@veritasregistrars.com
website:www.veritasregistrars.com
Registrar
phone no.: +234 (1) 2784167-69
Babajide Eniade
+2348135707973
Investor Relations
InvestorRelationsDSR@dangote.com
Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS)