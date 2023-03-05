DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : CORPORATE ACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

A Final Dividend of N1.50 for every share of 50Kobo each subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

the Register of Members as at the close of business on the March 24th, 2023.

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on March 27th, 2023.

On 15th April 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names