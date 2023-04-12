Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANGSUGAR   NGDANSUGAR02

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

(DANGSUGAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-10
17.00 NGN    0.00%
09:00aDangote Sugar Refinery : Corporate actions announcement
PU
04/04Dangote Sugar Refinery : 2022fy sustainability report for dangote sugar refinery plc
PU
04/04Dangote Sugar Refinery : 2022fy sustainability report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : CORPORATE ACTIONS ANNOUNCEMENT

04/12/2023 | 09:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Actions Announcement

Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC hereby announces as follows:

Period Ended

31st December 2022

A Final Dividend of N1.50 for every share of 50Kobo each subject to appropriate

withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in

Proposed Dividend

the Register of Members as at the close of business on the March 24th, 2023.

Proposed Bonus

NIL

Closure of Register

The Register of Shareholders will be closed on March 27th, 2023.

Qualification Date

Friday, March 24th, 2023

Dividends will be paid electronically within 24hours of the Meeting to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 24th day of March, 2023 and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay

Payment Date

their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-DividendMandate Activation Form, which is also

available on the website of the Registrars: www.veritasregistrars.com

The E-Dividend mandate Form should please be completed and submitted to the

E-Dividend Registration

Registrar.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The 17th Annual General Meeting of Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC will be held at

Date

of

General

the Eko Hotel & Suites, Plot 1415, Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Victoria Island

Lagos at 11:00am on Friday April 14, 2023.

Meeting

Veritas Registrars Limited, Plot 89A, Ajose Adeogun street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

e-mail: enquiry@veritasregistrars.com

website:www.veritasregistrars.com

Registrar

phone no.: +234 (1) 2784167-69

Babajide Eniade

+2348135707973

Investor Relations

InvestorRelationsDSR@dangote.com

Dated this 1st day of March, 2023

Signed:

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS)

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Dangote Sugar Refinery plc published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 12:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
09:00aDangote Sugar Refinery : Corporate actions announcement
PU
04/04Dangote Sugar Refinery : 2022fy sustainability report for dangote sugar refinery plc
PU
04/04Dangote Sugar Refinery : 2022fy sustainability report
PU
04/03Dangote Sugar Refinery : Notice of board meeting and closed period
PU
03/31We're Interested in Nigeria's Self-Sufficiency - Dangote
AQ
03/13Dangote Sugar Refinery : Appointment of independent non-executive director
PU
03/05Dangote Sugar Refinery : Corporate action announcement
PU
03/03Dangote Sugar Refinery : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/03Dangote Sugar's Annual Profit Surges By 148%
AQ
03/02Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 403 B 876 M 876 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 9,12%
Capitalization 206 B 448 M 448 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,51x
EV / Sales 2024 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 066
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
Duration : Period :
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,00 NGN
Average target price 24,62 NGN
Spread / Average Target 44,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravindra Singh Singhvi CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Oscar Mbeche Group Chief Financial Officer
Aliko Dangote Chairman
Hassan Salisu GM-Human Resources & Administration
Konyinsola Ajayi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC5.92%448
NESTLÉ S.A.5.86%334 913
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.5.49%95 843
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.74%52 945
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.83%51 135
KRAFT HEINZ-3.59%48 160
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer