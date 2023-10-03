Lagos, Nigeria

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD AND MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In compliance with Rule 17:17 to 17:18 of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (As Amended), Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company) hereby announces the commencement of a Closed Period for trading in the Company's securities.

Furthermore, the Company wishes to notify the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, October 27, 2023, to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the 3rd Quarter ending September 30, 2023 (Q3, 2023 Results).

Consequently, the Closed Period will commence on October 1, 2023 until 24 hours after the filing of the Q3, 2023 Results via the NGX Issuers Portal.

No insider of the Company, including its Directors, Employees, Advisers and Consultants and their connected persons may deal directly or indirectly in the securities of the Company during the Closed Period.

All Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC Insiders have been duly informed.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS.)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser