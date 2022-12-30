DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD - DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

December 30, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In compliance with Rule 17:17 of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (As Amended), Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company), wishes to inform the investing public that the Closed Period for trading in the Company's shares for the period ending December 31, 2022 commences on January 1, 2023 till 24 hours after the filing of the Q4, 2022 and the 2022 Audited Results.

Consequently, no insider of the Company, including its Directors, Employees, Advisers and Consultants and their connected persons may deal directly or indirectly in the Shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

All Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC Insiders have been duly informed.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS.)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser