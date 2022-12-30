Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANGSUGAR   NGDANSUGAR02

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

(DANGSUGAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-28
16.05 NGN   +0.31%
10:28aDangote Sugar Refinery : Notice of closed period - dangote sugar refinery plc
PU
10/31Dangote Sugar Declares N36.27 Billion Profit in 9 Months
AQ
10/28Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD - DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

12/30/2022 | 10:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 30, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In compliance with Rule 17:17 of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (As Amended), Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company), wishes to inform the investing public that the Closed Period for trading in the Company's shares for the period ending December 31, 2022 commences on January 1, 2023 till 24 hours after the filing of the Q4, 2022 and the 2022 Audited Results.

Consequently, no insider of the Company, including its Directors, Employees, Advisers and Consultants and their connected persons may deal directly or indirectly in the Shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

All Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC Insiders have been duly informed.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS.)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Disclaimer

Dangote Sugar Refinery plc published this content on 30 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2022 15:27:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
10:28aDangote Sugar Refinery : Notice of closed period - dangote sugar refinery plc
PU
10/31Dangote Sugar Declares N36.27 Billion Profit in 9 Months
AQ
10/28Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Mont..
CI
10/28Dangote Sugar Refinery : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
10/27Dangote Sugar Refinery : Outcome of the meeting of the board of dangote sugar refinery plc..
PU
10/04Dangote Cement, Sugar Win Brands of Decade
AQ
09/30Dangote Emerges Ecowas' Manufacturing Brand of the Year
AQ
09/13Dangote Group Devises Means to Stop Illegal Haulage
AQ
09/07Achieving Backward Integration to Reduce Sugar Importation By 40% - Dangote
AQ
08/31Dangote Sugar to Cut Imports By 40%, Forex Pressure
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 360 B 805 M 805 M
Net income 2022 30 910 M 69,1 M 69,1 M
Net cash 2022 80 931 M 181 M 181 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,32x
Yield 2022 8,89%
Capitalization 195 B 436 M 436 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 823
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
Duration : Period :
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 16,05 NGN
Average target price 22,83 NGN
Spread / Average Target 42,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravindra Singh Singhvi CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Oscar Mbeche Group Chief Financial Officer
Aliko Dangote Chairman
Hassan Salisu GM-Human Resources & Administration
Konyinsola Ajayi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC-7.76%436
NESTLÉ S.A.-15.05%323 351
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.78%91 455
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY38.51%51 154
KRAFT HEINZ12.65%49 830
GENERAL MILLS, INC.25.23%49 751