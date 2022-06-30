DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

June 30, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

In compliance with Rule 17:17 to 17:18 of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (As Amended), Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company), wishes to inform the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the Second (2nd) Quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q2, 2022 Results).

Consequently, the Closed Period for trading in the Company's shares commences on July 1, 2022 till 24 hours after the filing of the Q2, 2022 Results.

No insider of the Company, including its Directors, Employees, Advisers and Consultants and their connected persons may deal directly or indirectly in the Shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

All Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC Insiders have been duly informed.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS.)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser