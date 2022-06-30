Log in
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
16.30 NGN   +1.88%
06:23aDANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
06/23Dangote Sugar Expansion Project Targets 9,800 Metric Tonnes Daily Production
06/15DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Resolutions passed at the 16th agm of dangote sugar refinery plc
DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/30/2022
June 30, 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

In compliance with Rule 17:17 to 17:18 of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (As Amended), Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc (the Company), wishes to inform the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements of the Company for the Second (2nd) Quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q2, 2022 Results).

Consequently, the Closed Period for trading in the Company's shares commences on July 1, 2022 till 24 hours after the filing of the Q2, 2022 Results.

No insider of the Company, including its Directors, Employees, Advisers and Consultants and their connected persons may deal directly or indirectly in the Shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

All Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC Insiders have been duly informed.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS.)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Dangote Sugar Refinery plc published this content on 30 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2022 10:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
