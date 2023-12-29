December 29, 2023

Lagos, Nigeria

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC - NOTICE OF CLOSED PERIOD

In compliance with Rule 17:17 of the Issuers' Rules of Nigerian Exchange Limited (As Amended), Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. (the Company), wishes to inform the investing public that the Closed Period for trading in the Company's shares for the period ending December 31, 2023 commences on January 1, 2024 till 24 hours after the filing of the Q4, 2023 and the 2023 Audited Results.

Consequently, no insider of the Company, including its Directors, Employees, Advisers and Consultants and their connected persons may deal directly or indirectly in the Shares of the Company during the Closed Period.

All Dangote Sugar Refinery PLC Insiders have been duly informed.

Thank you.

For: DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

Mrs. Temitope Hassan (FCIS.)

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser