Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DANGSUGAR   NGDANSUGAR02

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC

(DANGSUGAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
16.00 NGN    0.00%
12:54pDANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/28DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Dangote sugar refinery plc - outcome of board meeting
PU
06/30DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/29/2022 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

for the period ended June 30, 2022

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the Period Ended June 30, 2022

Index

The reports and statements set out below comprise the consolidated and separate financial statements presented to the shareholders:

Contents

Page

General Information

1

Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

2

Consolidated and separate statements of financial position

3

Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity

4

Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows

5

Notes to the Financial Statements

6 - 40

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the Period Ended June 30, 2022

General Information

Country of incorporation and domicile

Nigeria

Nature of business and principal activities

Refining of raw sugar into edible sugar and selling of refined sugar

Chairman

Alh. Aliko Dangote (GCON)

Group Managing Director/CEO

Mr. Ravindra Singhvi

Director

Mr. Olakunle Alake

Director

Mr. Uzoma Nwankwo

Director

Ms. Bennedikter Molokwu

Director

Dr. Konyinsola Ajayi

Director

Alh. Abdu Dantata

Director

Ms. Maryam Bashir

Registered office

GDNL Administrative Building

Terminal E, Shed 20

NPA Apapa Wharf Complex

Apapa

Lagos

Holding company

Dangote Industries Limited, incorporated in Nigeria

Ultimate holding company

Greenview International Corp. Cayman Island

Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers Chartered Accountants

Landmark Towers

Plot 5B, Water Corporation Road

Victoria Island

Lagos

Bankers

Access Bank Plc

Coronation Merchant Bank

Ecobank Plc

Fidelity Bank Plc

First Bank of Nigeria Limited

First City Monument Bank Plc

FSDH Merchant Bank

Globus Bank Ltd

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc

Greenwich Merchant Bank

Jaiz Bank Plc

Rand Merchant Bank

Sterling Bank Plc

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited

United Bank for Africa Plc

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc

Unity Bank Plc

Wema Bank Plc

Zenith Bank Plc

Company Secretary/Legal Adviser

Mrs. Temitope Hassan

3rd Floor, GDNL Administrative Building

Terminal E, Shed 20

NPA Apapa Wharf Complex

Apapa

Lagos

Registrars

Veritas Registrars Limited

Plot 89A Ajose Adeogun Street

Victoria Island

Lagos

1

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the Period Ended June 30, 2022

Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

GROUP

COMPANY

Note(s)

Qtr2, 2022

30/6/2022

Qtr2, 2021

30/6/2021

F/Yr, 2021

Qtr2, 2022

30/6/2022

Qtr2, 2021

30/6/2021

F/Yr, 2021

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Continuing operations

Revenue

5

91,008,368

185,457,426

64,558,446

131,952,078

276,054,781

91,008,368

185,457,426

64,558,446

131,952,078

276,054,781

Cost of sales

6

(71,652,784)

(146,639,101)

(54,011,423)

(103,360,643)

(225,846,208)

(71,652,784)

(146,639,101)

(54,011,423)

(103,360,643)

(225,846,207)

Gross profit

19,355,584

38,818,325

10,547,023

28,591,435

50,208,573

19,355,584

38,818,325

10,547,023

28,591,435

50,208,574

Other income

11

232,841

301,415

29,225

128,906

333,142

232,841

301,415

29,225

128,906

332,142

Selling and distribution expenses

7

(107,998)

(368,809)

(164,654)

(288,759)

(906,496)

(107,998)

(368,809)

(164,654)

(288,759)

(906,496)

Administrative expenses

7

(2,391,646)

(4,634,839)

(2,814,592)

(4,950,281)

-

(2,188,435)

(4,229,550)

(2,655,837)

(4,656,516)

(9,970,730)

Impairment gains/(losses)

23.3

-

-

-

-

15,323

-

-

-

-

15,323

Operating profit

14

17,088,781

34,116,092

7,597,002

23,481,301

49,650,542

17,291,992

34,521,381

7,755,757

23,775,066

39,678,815

Finance income

8

1,137,107

1,947,604

377,635

504,458

1,419,193

1,137,107

1,947,604

377,636

504,459

1,419,191

Finance cost

10

(3,800,819)

(7,306,222)

(1,386,172)

(4,798,637)

(6,629,734)

(3,780,746)

(7,259,985)

(1,340,631)

(4,628,113)

(6,681,140)

Finance costs - net

(2,663,712)

(5,358,618)

(1,008,537)

(4,294,179)

(5,210,541)

-

(2,643,639)

(5,312,381)

(962,995)

(4,123,654)

(5,261,949)

Change in fair value adjustment

9

1,706,847

977,373

218,406

(431,696)

212,173

1,706,847

977,373

218,406

(431,696)

212,173

Profit before tax

16,131,916

29,734,847

6,806,871

18,755,426

44,652,174

-

16,355,200

30,186,373

7,011,168

19,219,716

34,629,039

Taxation

12.1

(4,759,753)

(9,492,926)

(2,503,349)

(6,150,309)

(11,968,921)

(4,759,753)

(9,492,926)

(2,503,349)

(6,150,309)

(11,968,921)

Profit for the year

11,372,163

20,241,921

4,303,522

12,605,117

32,683,253

11,595,447

20,693,447

4,507,819

13,069,407

22,660,118

Profit attributable to:

Owners of the parent

11,374,396

20,246,436

4,305,565

12,609,760

22,058,369

11,595,447

20,693,447

4,507,819

13,069,407

22,660,118

Non-controlling interest

(2,233)

(4,515)

(2,043)

(4,643)

(6,078)

-

-

-

-

-

11,372,163

20,241,921

4,303,522

12,605,117

22,052,291

11,595,447

20,693,447

4,507,819

13,069,407

22,660,118

Total comprehensive income for

the year

11,372,163

20,241,921

4,303,522

12,605,117

22,052,291

11,595,447

20,693,447

4,507,819

13,069,407

22,660,118

Total comprehensive income

attributable to:

Owners of the parent

11,374,396

20,246,436

4,305,565

12,609,760

22,058,369

11,595,447

20,693,447

4,507,819

13,069,407

22,660,118

Non-controlling interest

(2,233)

(4,515)

(2,043)

(4,643)

(6,078)

-

-

-

-

-

11,372,163

20,241,921

4,303,522

12,605,117

22,052,291

11,595,447

20,693,447

4,507,819

13,069,407

22,660,118

Earnings per share

Per share information

Basic earnings per share (Naira)

15

1

1.67

0.35

1.04

1.82

0.95

1.70

0.37

1.08

1.87

Diluted earnings per share (Naira)

15

1

0.35

0.95

0.37

1.67

1.04

1.04

1.70

1.08

1.87

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Dangote Sugar Refinery plc published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 16:53:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
12:54pDANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/28DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Dangote sugar refinery plc - outcome of board meeting
PU
06/30DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/23Dangote Sugar Expansion Project Targets 9,800 Metric Tonnes Daily Production
AQ
06/15DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Resolutions passed at the 16th agm of dangote sugar refinery plc
PU
06/15DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC : Proxy Statments
CO
05/11DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC : Mixed general shareholder meeting
CO
05/02Consumer Goods - Inflation Triggers 40% Jump in Raw Materials Cost
AQ
04/29Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
04/29DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 342 B 822 M 822 M
Net income 2022 25 878 M 62,3 M 62,3 M
Net cash 2022 72 848 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,51x
Yield 2022 8,19%
Capitalization 194 B 468 M 468 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 912
Free-Float 27,7%
Chart DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC
Duration : Period :
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 16,00 NGN
Average target price 19,82 NGN
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ravindra Singh Singhvi CEO, Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Debola Falade Chief Financial Officer
Aliko Dangote Chairman
Hassan Salisu GM-Human Resources & Administration
Konyinsola Ajayi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY PLC-8.05%468
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.19%337 676
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-3.18%87 990
THE HERSHEY COMPANY15.92%46 111
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY3.59%45 574
GENERAL MILLS, INC.9.56%44 548