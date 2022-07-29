DANGOTE SUGAR REFINERY : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc
Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
for the period ended June 30, 2022
Index
The reports and statements set out below comprise the consolidated and separate financial statements presented to the shareholders:
Contents
Page
General Information
1
Consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
2
Consolidated and separate statements of financial position
3
Consolidated and separate statements of changes in equity
4
Consolidated and separate statements of cash flows
5
Notes to the Financial Statements
6 - 40
General Information
Country of incorporation and domicile
Nigeria
Nature of business and principal activities
Refining of raw sugar into edible sugar and selling of refined sugar
Chairman
Alh. Aliko Dangote (GCON)
Group Managing Director/CEO
Mr. Ravindra Singhvi
Director
Mr. Olakunle Alake
Director
Mr. Uzoma Nwankwo
Director
Ms. Bennedikter Molokwu
Director
Dr. Konyinsola Ajayi
Director
Alh. Abdu Dantata
Director
Ms. Maryam Bashir
Registered office
GDNL Administrative Building
Terminal E, Shed 20
NPA Apapa Wharf Complex
Apapa
Lagos
Holding company
Dangote Industries Limited, incorporated in Nigeria
Ultimate holding company
Greenview International Corp. Cayman Island
Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers Chartered Accountants
Landmark Towers
Plot 5B, Water Corporation Road
Victoria Island
Lagos
Bankers
Access Bank Plc
Coronation Merchant Bank
Ecobank Plc
Fidelity Bank Plc
First Bank of Nigeria Limited
First City Monument Bank Plc
FSDH Merchant Bank
Globus Bank Ltd
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc
Greenwich Merchant Bank
Jaiz Bank Plc
Rand Merchant Bank
Sterling Bank Plc
Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc
Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited
United Bank for Africa Plc
Union Bank of Nigeria Plc
Unity Bank Plc
Wema Bank Plc
Zenith Bank Plc
Company Secretary/Legal Adviser
Mrs. Temitope Hassan
3rd Floor, GDNL Administrative Building
Terminal E, Shed 20
NPA Apapa Wharf Complex
Apapa
Lagos
Registrars
Veritas Registrars Limited
Plot 89A Ajose Adeogun Street
Victoria Island
Lagos
Consolidated and separate statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
GROUP
COMPANY
Note(s)
Qtr2, 2022
30/6/2022
Qtr2, 2021
30/6/2021
F/Yr, 2021
Qtr2, 2022
30/6/2022
Qtr2, 2021
30/6/2021
F/Yr, 2021
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Continuing operations
Revenue
5
91,008,368
185,457,426
64,558,446
131,952,078
276,054,781
91,008,368
185,457,426
64,558,446
131,952,078
276,054,781
Cost of sales
6
(71,652,784)
(146,639,101)
(54,011,423)
(103,360,643)
(225,846,208)
(71,652,784)
(146,639,101)
(54,011,423)
(103,360,643)
(225,846,207)
Gross profit
19,355,584
38,818,325
10,547,023
28,591,435
50,208,573
19,355,584
38,818,325
10,547,023
28,591,435
50,208,574
Other income
11
232,841
301,415
29,225
128,906
333,142
232,841
301,415
29,225
128,906
332,142
Selling and distribution expenses
7
(107,998)
(368,809)
(164,654)
(288,759)
(906,496)
(107,998)
(368,809)
(164,654)
(288,759)
(906,496)
Administrative expenses
7
(2,391,646)
(4,634,839)
(2,814,592)
(4,950,281)
-
(2,188,435)
(4,229,550)
(2,655,837)
(4,656,516)
(9,970,730)
Impairment gains/(losses)
23.3
-
-
-
-
15,323
-
-
-
-
15,323
Operating profit
14
17,088,781
34,116,092
7,597,002
23,481,301
49,650,542
17,291,992
34,521,381
7,755,757
23,775,066
39,678,815
Finance income
8
1,137,107
1,947,604
377,635
504,458
1,419,193
1,137,107
1,947,604
377,636
504,459
1,419,191
Finance cost
10
(3,800,819)
(7,306,222)
(1,386,172)
(4,798,637)
(6,629,734)
(3,780,746)
(7,259,985)
(1,340,631)
(4,628,113)
(6,681,140)
Finance costs - net
(2,663,712)
(5,358,618)
(1,008,537)
(4,294,179)
(5,210,541)
-
(2,643,639)
(5,312,381)
(962,995)
(4,123,654)
(5,261,949)
Change in fair value adjustment
9
1,706,847
977,373
218,406
(431,696)
212,173
1,706,847
977,373
218,406
(431,696)
212,173
Profit before tax
16,131,916
29,734,847
6,806,871
18,755,426
44,652,174
-
16,355,200
30,186,373
7,011,168
19,219,716
34,629,039
Taxation
12.1
(4,759,753)
(9,492,926)
(2,503,349)
(6,150,309)
(11,968,921)
(4,759,753)
(9,492,926)
(2,503,349)
(6,150,309)
(11,968,921)
Profit for the year
11,372,163
20,241,921
4,303,522
12,605,117
32,683,253
11,595,447
20,693,447
4,507,819
13,069,407
22,660,118
Profit attributable to:
Owners of the parent
11,374,396
20,246,436
4,305,565
12,609,760
22,058,369
11,595,447
20,693,447
4,507,819
13,069,407
22,660,118
Non-controlling interest
(2,233)
(4,515)
(2,043)
(4,643)
(6,078)
-
-
-
-
-
11,372,163
20,241,921
4,303,522
12,605,117
22,052,291
11,595,447
20,693,447
4,507,819
13,069,407
22,660,118
Total comprehensive income for
the year
11,372,163
20,241,921
4,303,522
12,605,117
22,052,291
11,595,447
20,693,447
4,507,819
13,069,407
22,660,118
Total comprehensive income
attributable to:
Owners of the parent
11,374,396
20,246,436
4,305,565
12,609,760
22,058,369
11,595,447
20,693,447
4,507,819
13,069,407
22,660,118
Non-controlling interest
(2,233)
(4,515)
(2,043)
(4,643)
(6,078)
-
-
-
-
-
11,372,163
20,241,921
4,303,522
12,605,117
22,052,291
11,595,447
20,693,447
4,507,819
13,069,407
22,660,118
Earnings per share
Per share information
Basic earnings per share (Naira)
15
1
1.67
0.35
1.04
1.82
0.95
1.70
0.37
1.08
1.87
Diluted earnings per share (Naira)
15
1
0.35
0.95
0.37
1.67
1.04
1.04
1.70
1.08
1.87
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.