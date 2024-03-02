Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was NGN 441,452.95 million compared to NGN 403,245.99 million a year ago. Net loss was NGN 73,742.7 million compared to net income of NGN 54,738.18 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was NGN 6.07 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of NGN 4.51 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was NGN 6.07 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of NGN 4.51 a year ago.