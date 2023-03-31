1600-mm-dia: CFHI contracts Danieli for the world's largest bloom caster

Quality, productivity, and competitiveness are the basis of China First Heavy Industries -CFHI strategy for the production of 1350- and 1600-mm-dia rounds for special steel grades, for forging applications.

Hence the choice of a new, technologically advanced, Danieli semi-continuous vertical caster will be installed in the Fulaerji manufacturing base, Qiqiha'er city, Heilongjiang, China.

Danieli semi-continuous casting makes use of water-cooled copper moulds, hydraulic oscillating tables, Danieli Rotelec Electro-Magnetic Stirrers -EMS and induction heating systems.

The process doesn't require in-line oxy-cutting, with blooms standing in a vertical position until complete solidification. With variable lengths up to 12.5 m, blooms can have weights ranging from 100 to 180 tons, according to the steel tapped in the ladle.

Danieli semi-continuous casting allows the use of a movable dynamic EMS system along the bloom length during solidification, which is not possible with conventional ingot route due to the use of cast-iron molds. Also, induction heating will be used on the bloom tail, at the casting end, to reduce the shrinkage cavity, optimizing bloom yield.

By operating this new Danieli casting technology and equipment, CFHI will be able to produce jumbo blooms with a high-quality internal structure high internal soundness and excellent surface quality at higher productivity and safety compared to the conventional ingot casting route, and its dirty, wide working areas with dangerous operating procedures.

The plant is scheduled to start production by end of 2023.

CFHI is a state-owned, Chinese high-tech enterprise with full-coverage manufacturing capacity for nuclear power equipment, and the largest supplier of hydrogenation reactors for oil refining in the world. CFHI produces by itself the high-quality steel required by many demanding applications.

In 2022, Danieli successfully commissioned two continuous-casting machines, at Jiangsu Yonggang and Chengde Jianlong Special Steel, in China, for continuously cast blooms up to 1200-mm-dia.