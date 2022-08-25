Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-08-25 am EDT
18.60 EUR   -0.85%
02:08pCHINESE STEELMAKERS GO FOR DANIELI ZEROBUCKET EAF TECHNOLOGY : eight new units ordered
PU
08/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : New 1.6-Mtpy slab caster for Eastern Steel, Malaysia
PU
07/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Another Danieli Q-One digital power feeder in Europe
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese steelmakers go for Danieli Zerobucket EAF technology: eight new units ordered

08/25/2022 | 02:08pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 590
new orders 2022, 25th August
Chinese steelmakers go for Danieli Zerobucket EAF technology: eight new units ordered

All of them have chosen original ECS continuous scrap charge system

Orders for eight new Danieli Zerobucket electric arc furnaces have been placed by five Chinese steelmakers over the last six months.

Qiananshi Jiujiang, Hebei Puyang, Tangshan Zhongshou, Changshu Longteng and Zhejiang Yuxin relied on Danieli electric steelmaking Zerobucket technology for their investments in new melting units.

All of them selected the original Danieli horizontal, continuous scrap-charge system, which ensures smooth, endless, hot-scrap charging thanks to ECS pre-heating, which already has been proven by great performances, including energy recovery and lowest CO2 footprint at several installations.

Danieli Zerobucket EAFs are the most flexible melting units, allowing a wide range of charge mixes such as hot-metal, DRI, HBI and scrap.

They can work with up to 80% of hot-metal charge replacing BOF converters and obtaining outstanding results in terms of short tap-to-tap time, boosting the overall steelmaking plant productivity.

All the furnaces will be equipped with Danieli Automation system, including advanced Electrode Regulator Q-REG with melting profile optimization. Danieli process control systems facilitate furnace startups, making them quick.

The ordered furnaces will have capacities from 210 to 330 tph, and are expected to start operation between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Four of these Danieli Zerobucket EAFs were ordered by Qiananshi Jiujiang, and the one ordered by Zhejiang Yuxin will also feature the first Tornado scrap conveyor system.

The new, Danieli-patented Tornado conveyor -the very latest continuous scrap-charge design- features a variable-geometry preheating zone to automatically adjust and adapt the free cross-section, to create the optimal conditions for fume speed, temperature and process control.

The patented Tornado variable cross-section allows the best pre-heating results with different scrap types available from the market, thus giving maximum purchase flexibility.

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 18:07:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
02:08pCHINESE STEELMAKERS GO FOR DANIELI Z : eight new units ordered
PU
08/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New 1.6-Mtpy slab caster for Eastern Steel, Malaysi..
PU
07/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Another Danieli Q-One digital power feeder in Europ..
PU
07/26DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : First coil produced by Danieli QSP®-Quality Strip P..
PU
07/22DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Second Energiron® DRI plant in China
PU
07/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Caster revamping for Suez Steel
PU
07/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : LIBERTY Ostrava to rely on Danieli green technology..
PU
07/08LIBERTY Signs Contract with Danieli, for the Delivery of Two Hybrid Electric Arc Furnac..
CI
06/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New spooler line and a light-section mill in Poland
PU
06/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Rolling mill upgrade at Gerdau Araçariguama, Brazil
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 129 M 3 129 M
Net income 2022 129 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 049 M 1 049 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 1 175 M 1 171 M 1 172 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,76 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-30.65%1 172
ATLAS COPCO AB-27.24%50 388
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.29%36 646
FANUC CORPORATION-5.41%32 227
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.57%23 448
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-38.66%22 259