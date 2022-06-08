Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
2022-06-08
23.40 EUR   -2.09%
DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Aperam selects Danieli for Steckel mill plant modernization in Brazil
PU
05/23DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : ABS SISAK to secure competitive and green steel production in Croatia
PU
05/05DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Pacific Steel Group selects Danieli for new MIDA Hybrid micromill
PU
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Aperam selects Danieli for Steckel mill plant modernization in Brazil

06/08/2022
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 573
new orders 2022, 8th June
Aperam selects Danieli for Steckel mill plant modernization in Brazil

Stainless steel product quality enhancement and product portfolio expansion

In the picture, from left to right are: Josè Jeraldo Da Silveira (Aperam - Engineering Executive Manager) Flavio Turibio (Danieli - KAM) Emanuele Ettorre (Danieli - VP KAM) Paulo Novaes (Aperam - COO) Humberto Marin (Aperam - Technical Director)

Aperam South America contracted Danieli for the revamping of the Steckel mill plant at Timoteo, Minas Gerais state, in Brazil.

The purpose of the investment is to widen the product portfolio to better meet the market demand and serve high-value customers.

The upgraded Steckel mill plant will enable Aperam to produce electrical, carbon, 410T-grade stainless steel, as well as Inconel 625, Duplex 2101 and 2205, and 3xx- and 4xx-series stainless steel, Silicon Steel GNO and GO to thicknesses down to 1.8 mm.

To make this possible Danieli will intervene in four different plant areas: the roughing mill, the new finishing Steckel mill, the laminar cooling system, and the downcoiler area.

Danieli will also modernize the Process Control and Automation system of the entire Steckel mill, integrating both new and existing equipment. To reduce modernization risks and start-up time, the new Level 1 and Level 2 control systems will be duly tested on-site in shadow mode, before the main shutdown scheduled for the installation of the new mill stand.

A Hydraulic Automatic Gap Control -HAGC will be implemented to improve the roughing mill capacity, roll high-quality transfer bars, and at the same time improve the finishing mill performance. A high-pressure hydraulic cylinder will allow the mill stand to apply a 3400-ton force.

A new Danieli finishing stand will replace the previous one, including modern automation control and advanced mill features, such as HAGC, bending, shifting and thermal-crown control for high-quality products.

A first section of the power laminar cooling system will be installed to increase the cooling rate and allow for new and advanced steel grades.

The downcoiler area, on the other hand, will be upgraded with a new, double-stage reducer to allow coiling of all different products, from thin and soft strips to thick and hard ones.

The project also will focus on environmental aspects, optimizing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

Danieli equipment, including on-board systems, are preassembled and tested in workshops before shipping in order to minimize on-site erection activities and shut-down time.

The plant modernization will be completed during the shutdown, which is expected by 2023.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 16:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 354 M 3 354 M
Net income 2022 129 M 138 M 138 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 124 M 1 124 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 1,07%
Capitalization 1 494 M 1 598 M 1 598 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-11.65%1 598
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.32%53 528
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.80%36 427
FANUC CORPORATION-11.24%31 326
SANDVIK AB-18.29%26 422
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-34.86%23 637