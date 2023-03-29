Advanced search
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:01:52 2023-03-29 am EDT
23.90 EUR   +0.42%
08:46aDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : CBS Showcases Danieli as an innovator and disruptor in Sustainable Steel Production
PU
06:36aDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Comunicato stampa del 29.3.2023 sul Progetto Tyrrhenian Link
PU
06:36aDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Press release dated 29.03.2023 related to the Project Tyrrhenian Link
PU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : CBS Showcases Danieli as an innovator and disruptor in Sustainable Steel Production

03/29/2023 | 08:46am EDT
corporate information 2023, 29th March
CBS Showcases Danieli as an innovator and disruptor in Sustainable Steel Production

Danieli's Q-ONE Technology Takes the Lead in latest video of the major American media company

The steel industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint and become more environmentally sustainable. As a global leader in equipment, plants, and services for the metals industry, Danieli is tackling this challenge head-on with its focus on innovation and technology.

One of the company's most significant innovations is Q-ONE, a digital power feeder that enables steel producers to optimize their operations, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. The technology uses advanced digital power electronics to provide precise control and a smooth melting process, enabling customers to make informed decisions and quickly respond to changes in the process.

Not only is Q-ONE an efficient solution, but it is also designed to be compatible with renewable energy sources such as wind or solar power. This makes it a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution for steelmaking, which is essential for the industry's future.

Danieli is excited to announce the release of its latest video showcasing Q-ONE as the game-changing protagonist. Available on TBD and CBS channels starting March 28, the video explains how Q-ONE works and the significant improvements it offers to steel production.

Featuring interviews with Danieli experts and valuable insights, the video takes viewers into the world of Danieli technology, explaining how innovation is part of the company's DNA, providing value to customers.

We would like to thank CBS for collaborating with us on this project and helping us spread the word about our sustainable solutions.

At Danieli, we are committed to driving positive change and setting the standard for sustainable practices in the steel industry. Our Q-ONE technology is just one example of how we are achieving this goal.

To learn more about Danieli's Q-ONE technology, watch the CBS video below.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 12:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 3 657 M 3 965 M 3 965 M
Net income 2023 144 M 156 M 156 M
Net cash 2023 1 195 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,0x
Yield 2023 1,24%
Capitalization 1 545 M 1 675 M 1 675 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 283
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 23,80 €
Average target price 30,20 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolando Paolone Co-CEO, Director & CTO
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.14.42%1 675
ATLAS COPCO AB0.88%56 559
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.63%42 038
FANUC CORPORATION16.28%33 562
SANDVIK AB9.50%25 026
FORTIVE CORPORATION3.14%23 406
