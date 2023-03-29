Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : CBS Showcases Danieli as an innovator and disruptor in Sustainable Steel Production

The steel industry faces increasing pressure to reduce its carbon footprint and become more environmentally sustainable. As a global leader in equipment, plants, and services for the metals industry, Danieli is tackling this challenge head-on with its focus on innovation and technology.



One of the company's most significant innovations is Q-ONE, a digital power feeder that enables steel producers to optimize their operations, increase efficiency, and reduce costs. The technology uses advanced digital power electronics to provide precise control and a smooth melting process, enabling customers to make informed decisions and quickly respond to changes in the process.

Not only is Q-ONE an efficient solution, but it is also designed to be compatible with renewable energy sources such as wind or solar power. This makes it a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution for steelmaking, which is essential for the industry's future.

Danieli is excited to announce the release of its latest video showcasing Q-ONE as the game-changing protagonist. Available on TBD and CBS channels starting March 28, the video explains how Q-ONE works and the significant improvements it offers to steel production.

Featuring interviews with Danieli experts and valuable insights, the video takes viewers into the world of Danieli technology, explaining how innovation is part of the company's DNA, providing value to customers.

At Danieli, we are committed to driving positive change and setting the standard for sustainable practices in the steel industry. Our Q-ONE technology is just one example of how we are achieving this goal.

