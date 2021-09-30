Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Commercial Metals Company breaks ground on MIDA micro mill in Mesa, Arizona

On September 21, 2021, Commercial Metals Company (CMC) leadership, local officials and Danieli representatives celebrated the groundbreaking of the new Arizona 2 micro mill at CMC Steel Arizona in Mesa, Arizona, USA.

Supplied by Danieli, this MIDA QLP micro mill will be the first in the world capable of producing both steel rebar and merchant products with high yield strengths and maximum uptime.

It will melt local scrap by the innovative Danieli Digimelter (Q-One, Zero Bucket, Q-Melt) and operate in endless casting-rolling mode with an output of 500,000 tpy of long products, namely 350,000 tpy of rebar and 150,000 tpy of small merchant sections.

Arizona 2 MIDA micro mill will have the capability to directly connect to renewable energy sources that will make it the first mill ready to operate in a hybrid mode in North America.

Plant commissioning is scheduled for 2023.

CMC, a pioneer in endless casting-rolling, has been operating two Danieli MIDA micro mills, in Mesa (Arizona) and Durant (Oklahoma), USA.

About Commercial Metals Company

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.