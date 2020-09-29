Log in
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.    DAN   IT0000076502

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Continuous annealing line revamping at Trostre

09/29/2020 | 12:40pm EDT

Tata Steel UK has awarded Danieli Automation with the revamping of the continuous annealing processing line at Trostre works, South Wales.

The revamping activities will include the complete replacement of the line automation, including a new Level 1 system based on the latest platform available in the market, new MCC cabinets and new DC converters for the existing strip transportation motors - more than 140 motors, with individual armature control.

Moreover, the supply will include the related on-site support for the revamp, considering the complete commissioning of the new equipment and supervision of erection activities provided by the customer.

The new automation system will be designed to comply with Industry 4.0 principles, including safety logics provision for future add-on.

The project is scheduled to go live within end 2021.

This is order follows the one for the revamping of the hot-dip galvanizing line #6 at Shotton Works, where commissioning is expected by December 2020.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 16:39:02 UTC
