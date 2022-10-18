Advanced search
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
19.60 EUR   +1.14%
10/12Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Dimeca orders complete scrap-treatment plant from Danieli
PU
09/30Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : ArcelorMittal Brasil orders Danieli rolling mill for long products
PU
09/27Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Feralpi Stahlwerke orders Danieli advanced water-treatment plant

10/18/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 602
new orders 2022, 18th October
Feralpi Stahlwerke orders Danieli advanced water-treatment plant

It will complete the most innovative rolling mill in Europe, being supplied by Danieli

German steel producer ESF Elbe-Stahlwerke Feralpi confirmed its trust in Danieli for the water-treatment plant to serve the rolling mill ordered in March 2022.

To be installed in Riesa, Germany, the new, innovative rolling mill will produce quality spooled bars in coils up to 8 tons.

The new water-treatment plant, which incorporates patented technologies such as ZSP Zero-Scale PitTM and DanfilterTM will complete the project.

The ZSP package reduces costs for civil construction of scale pits for rolling mills and processing lines. Rather than digging a deep underground basin to recover the contact water, the ZSP is installed just under the rolling mill. Scale that is deposited there is continuously removed from the underground flume and raised above ground, where it is collected in a standard skip. The implementation of the Danieli Zero Scale Pit solution results in remarkable CapEx savings, with no extra OpEx costs, also simplifying maintenance operations.

DanFilter, high-rate, deep-filtration sand filters achieve filtration rates up to 60 m3/h/sqm, maintaining excellent water quality with less than 10 ppm of suspended solids. This allows the supply of more compact plants with fewer filters compared to the standard type, reducing plant CapEx and footprint. The Danieli patent covers functioning and backwashing parameters as well as the distribution system.

Furthermore, Danieli also will be partner of Feralpi Stahlwerke for the on-site MEIP installation (mechanical, piping, electrical) for both rolling mill and WTP to ensure the start-up scheduled for Q2 2024 is reached on time and successfully.

Danieli provides a full range of modern auxiliary plants thanks to combined research and development, and field experience. It completes meltshop and rolling mill installations, increasing their competitiveness.

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 16:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 550 M 3 483 M 3 483 M
Net income 2023 172 M 168 M 168 M
Net cash 2023 1 241 M 1 218 M 1 218 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,91x
Yield 2023 1,52%
Capitalization 1 223 M 1 200 M 1 200 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,01x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,03x
Nbr of Employees 9 037
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,38 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-28.35%1 200
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.24%45 889
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.65%33 654
FANUC CORPORATION-17.68%25 809
FORTIVE CORPORATION-20.63%21 532
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-24.47%18 841