Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-09-20 am EDT
16.82 EUR   -1.52%
09/14DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Tata Steel UK contracts Danieli Corus
PU
08/31DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Major technology upgrade for Deacero Celaya minimill
PU
08/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take a major step into green steel production
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : JUSL to upgrade the hot-strip mill finishing area

09/20/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 77
service news 2022, 20th September
JUSL to upgrade the hot-strip mill finishing area

Danieli Service will carry out the upgrade project supplying new downcoiler and installation services

Jindal United Stainless Limited - JUSL selected Danieli Service to supply a new downcoiler #2 for upgrading its hot-strip mill down coiler area at JUSL, Jajpur plant, India, which is producing stainless-steel grades 200, 300, 400 series.

In addition to the selected new mechanical equipment -side guides, downcoiler, coil stripper and coil lifting cars¬- the scope of supply also includes the engineering and advisory services for the installation.

The new downcoiler will be able to coil up to 36-t hot-strip coils with a maximum thickness of 22mm and 1650mm wide, at a coiling speed of 16 m/s, controlled by a new Danieli Automation electrical and automation package.

The erection and commissioning activities will be performed within the agreed schedule from the contract coming into force.

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 18:29:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
09/14DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Tata Steel UK contracts Danieli Corus
PU
08/31DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Major technology upgrade for Deacero Celaya minimil..
PU
08/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take..
PU
08/25CHINESE STEELMAKERS GO FOR DANIELI Z : eight new units ordered
PU
08/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New 1.6-Mtpy slab caster for Eastern Steel, Malaysi..
PU
07/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Another Danieli Q-One digital power feeder in Europ..
PU
07/26DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : First coil produced by Danieli QSP®-Quality Strip P..
PU
07/22DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Second Energiron® DRI plant in China
PU
07/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Caster revamping for Suez Steel
PU
07/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : LIBERTY Ostrava to rely on Danieli green technology..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 139 M 3 139 M
Net income 2022 129 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 052 M 1 052 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 1,49%
Capitalization 1 080 M 1 078 M 1 081 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 -0,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 17,08 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-36.86%1 081
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.50%46 060
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.65%34 047
FANUC CORPORATION-11.32%28 871
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.23%22 726
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-44.33%20 195