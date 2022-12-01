Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-01 am EST
21.10 EUR   -0.71%
11/30Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : ArcelorMittal relies on Energiron® DRI technology
PU
11/28Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Nucor Steel awards Danieli with the order for a digital meltshop
PU
11/21DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : MIDA Hybrid QLP minimill ordered by Tata Steel

12/01/2022 | 12:54pm EST
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 614
new orders 2022, 1st December
Danieli MIDA Hybrid QLP minimill ordered by Tata Steel

It will be the first green steel endless casting-rolling plant powered by Digimelter® and Octocaster® to operate in India

The investment in a Danieli MIDA Hybrid QLP minimill for the production of long products is part of the Tata Steel commitment to invest in a circular economy and to transition to low-carbon steelmaking through the steel recycling route.

The new MIDA will be installed in the North of India, in Ludhiana, Punjab, and will have an annual capacity of 750,000 tons of quality rebar, mainly in 550 SD grade. And it will start operation by end 2024.

The minimill will feature the Danieli-patented Digimelter (Q-One + Zerobucket + Q-Melt suite) and Octocaster feeding an ultra-compact rolling mill.

Q-One power feeder handles irregular power loads with high flexibility and reliability by using semiconductor devices. This results in lower energy, electrode and refractory consumption, along with zero-impact on the power network. Hybrid by design, it allows the direct use of renewable sources generated at the site.

The 75-t Zerobucket Digimelter will receive preheated scrap thorough the ECS continuous scrap-charging and preheating system.

Danieli Q-Melt advanced process control offers dynamic and automatic optimization of the melting profile.

Endless casting-rolling is powered by a single-strand Octocaster featuring ECO-PowerMould and FastCast Cube oscillator, to operate at an hourly productivity of 112 tons, connected to the rolling mill for uninterrupted production.

The 18-stand ultra-compact rolling mill featuring two 6-pass, fast-finishing blocks will roll rebar ranging from 8 to 40 mm dia.

Danieli MIDA QLP minimill is the benchmark technology for commercial production thanks to smooth and stable production, quick plant ramp-up and lowest operational costs. Tata Steel order is Danieli endless casting rolling plant #22.

Share this link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 17:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 3 675 M 3 790 M 3 790 M
Net income 2023 171 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2023 1 256 M 1 295 M 1 295 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 1 341 M 1 383 M 1 383 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 037
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,25 €
Average target price 27,87 €
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolando Paolone Co-CEO, Director & CTO
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-21.44%1 383
ATLAS COPCO AB-17.44%57 380
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.03%38 386
FANUC CORPORATION-16.47%27 957
FORTIVE CORPORATION-11.46%23 900
SANDVIK AB-20.59%22 555