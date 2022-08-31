Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36 2022-08-31 am EDT
18.40 EUR   -1.60%
12:01pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Major technology upgrade for Deacero Celaya minimill
PU
08/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take a major step into green steel production
PU
08/25CHINESE STEELMAKERS GO FOR DANIELI ZEROBUCKET EAF TECHNOLOGY : eight new units ordered
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Major technology upgrade for Deacero Celaya minimill

08/31/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 593
new orders 2022, 31st August
Major technology upgrade for Deacero Celaya minimill

Danieli Zerobucket EAF and high-performance rolling mill devices will improve production performance, sustainability and product quality

Leading Mexican long-product producer Deacero once again confirmed its confidence in Danieli, awarding the contract for a complete minimill process modernization plan, to improve actual production and product quality at Celaya plant in Mexico.

Originally supplied by Danieli in the 90s, the bar and wirerod minimill will be upgraded in both meltshop and rolling mill technology areas.

A new Danieli Zerobucket EAF featuring original ECS continuous scrap charge system

will replace EAF #2, improving the actual performances and minimizing the environmental foot-print through better energy exploitation and consistent production rate improvement.

The new furnace also will feature the Q-Melt automatic process control suite and Q3 intelligence. Furthermore, safety will be improved thanks to "zero-man around".

A technologically advanced, sixth-generation EWR billet welder and a new 130-tph, high-speed bar-finishing line with two Danieli HTC High-Speed Double Twin-Channel systems, followed by five automatic bar counting stations, will enable Deacero to produce 9.5-mm-dia, high-quality rebar at a stable working speed of 40 m/sec at rolling mill #1.

New twin-module block, high-speed shears for automatic bar cropping and oil-film bearing laying head equipped with patented double-pipe rotor technology will be installed downstream the existing wirerod finishing block, to enable consistent finishing speeds up to 120 m/sec at rolling mill #2.

New, advanced Danieli Automation systems and technological packages will replace and update the original systems, to control the whole minimill process.

The Deacero Celaya minimill modernization will be managed to limit plant shutdown, and is expected to be completed during 2024.

The continuous, long-lasting technology partnership with Danieli over the decades has made possible the achievement of superior plant performances and production growth, which has resulted in Deacero long-product leadership for highly demanding quality construction rebar and wirerod for local and international markets.

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 16:00:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
12:01pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Major technology upgrade for Deacero Celaya minimil..
PU
08/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Tata Steel chooses Energiron DRI technology to take..
PU
08/25CHINESE STEELMAKERS GO FOR DANIELI Z : eight new units ordered
PU
08/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : New 1.6-Mtpy slab caster for Eastern Steel, Malaysi..
PU
07/29DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Another Danieli Q-One digital power feeder in Europ..
PU
07/26DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : First coil produced by Danieli QSP®-Quality Strip P..
PU
07/22DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Second Energiron® DRI plant in China
PU
07/15DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Caster revamping for Suez Steel
PU
07/12DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : LIBERTY Ostrava to rely on Danieli green technology..
PU
07/08LIBERTY Signs Contract with Danieli, for the Delivery of Two Hybrid Electric Arc Furnac..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 141 M 3 141 M
Net income 2022 129 M 129 M 129 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 053 M 1 053 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 1 173 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,04x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,70 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-30.87%1 175
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.71%49 234
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-15.25%34 619
FANUC CORPORATION-6.69%31 369
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.61%22 623
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-38.76%22 218