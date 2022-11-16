Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:29 2022-11-16 am EST
21.70 EUR   -0.69%
11:09aDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Metalfer Steel Mill invests in scrap-recycling plant
PU
11/08Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : electric steelmaking technology replacing BOF converters
PU
11/03Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Scorecard 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Metalfer Steel Mill invests in scrap-recycling plant

11/16/2022 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 610
new orders 2022, 16th November
Metalfer Steel Mill invests in scrap-recycling plant

New Danieli heavy-duty shredder and nonferrous separation plant at minimill

Long-product Serbian steelmaker Metalfer Steel Mill selected Danieli to implement a strategic scrap-recycling project that will allow processing of 260,000 tpy of proler at its minimill in Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia.

Adopting a scrap-recycling process at electric steel meltshops is a tangible asset for steelmakers.

In fact, in addition to becoming less dependent on the market and benefitting economically from more direct production, it allows an ideal scrap preparation which results in better operation of the EAF and consequent OpEx savings because of less energy and electrodes consumption. And less consumption means less CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, the use of well-sorted and much cleaner input material leads to lower lime consumption and consequent lower slag processing and handling. In addition, use of proler increases the charge density which may reduce the number of charged buckets, thus improving also the productivity.

This will happen at Metalfer Steel Mill thanks to the quality of the proler produced through the new investment, where the separation of all nonferrous metals will represent additional income and improve the quality of the tapped steel.

The new Danieli Centro Recycling plant will consist of a heavy-duty steel belt conveyor feeding a 2,500-HP shredder powered by Danieli-patented inverter drive, that guarantees the lower operational cost due to energy consumption savings up to 15%.

A downstream line featuring air- and magnetic-separation will ensure a high level of scrap cleanliness with consequent removal of nonferrous material.

In order then to recover the precious nonferrous metals the plant includes a flexible inline-offline nonferrous reclamation plant that will recover high-purity zorba.

The new scrap-recycling plant is scheduled to start operation by end 2023.

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 16 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 November 2022 16:08:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
11:09aDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Metalfer Steel Mill invests in scrap-recycling plan..
PU
11/08Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : electric steelmaking technology replacing BOF conve..
PU
11/03Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Scorecard 2022
PU
11/03Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Year 2022
PU
10/28Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Ring-rolling mill upgrade at Siderforgerossi Group
PU
10/20Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Comunicato stampa su Presentazione Bilancio al 30.6..
PU
10/18Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Feralpi Stahlwerke orders Danieli advanced water-tr..
PU
10/12Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Dimeca orders complete scrap-treatment plant from D..
PU
09/30Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : ArcelorMittal Brasil orders Danieli rolling mill fo..
PU
09/27Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 675 M 3 818 M 3 818 M
Net income 2023 171 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2023 1 256 M 1 304 M 1 304 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,3x
Yield 2023 1,35%
Capitalization 1 363 M 1 416 M 1 416 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 037
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,85 €
Average target price 27,87 €
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolando Paolone Co-CEO, Director & CTO
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-19.22%1 416
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.42%58 969
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-2.22%39 942
FANUC CORPORATION-13.99%28 807
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.52%23 613
SANDVIK AB-19.71%23 230