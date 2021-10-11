Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : New hot-dip galvanizing and color-coating lines for Arvedi Servola.

Acciaierie Arvedi awarded Danieli with an order for the supply of two strip processing lines to be installed at the Servola plant, Trieste, north-east Italy, which will comply with the standards of the European Union's Green Deal.

Featuring the Danieli Kohler X-JET wiping system that allows the lightest zinc-coating weights with extremely accurate uniformity and control, the HDGL will process 200,000 tpy of incoming coils weighing more than 30 tons, operating at up-to-200-mpm process speed.

The furnace will handle cold-forming, structural, micro-alloyed and hot-rolled strip steel grades. The 0.15-0.25-mm strips will be processed using only the radiant tubes section, not with the direct-flame section. Thanks to low-NOX burners and a DeNOX / waste gas heat-recovery system, the plant will operate at the lowest emissions levels.

A Q-Robot Zinc will skim the surface of the zinc bath, removing and handling dross, reducing human activity in the zinc-pot area.

The design of the prime and finish coaters will be based on the most recent iteration of Danieli FATA Hunter's single-slide technology and integrated with dry-film thickness measurement sensors to provide a closed-loop control for higher coating repeatability and limited operator intervention.

The new processing lines-together with the existing continuous tandem mill-will be integrated into Q3-PREMIUM, Danieli Automation's digital predictive quality system to assist high-end steel producers with enhanced control through each process step, especially for consistent production of prime quality and advanced steel grades.

The lines will be supplied on a turnkey basis; all equipment will be preassembled in order to minimize erection activities. Startup is scheduled by the end 2022.

Arvedi has been operating a complete Danieli cold-mill complex in Cremona since 2010.