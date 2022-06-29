Log in
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : New spooler line and a light-section mill in Poland

06/29/2022 | 12:21pm EDT
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 578
new orders 2022, 29th June
New spooler line and a light-section mill in Poland

Cognor relies on Danieli technology and expertise for its new investment

Cognor, a vertically integrated, Polish producer of rebars, merchant and quality steel bars, selected Danieli for the first time for two strategic projects, a new spooler line and a new light section mill, to widen its production portfolio whilst performing at the most competitive OpEx.

The spooler line will be installed downstream the existing Cognor bar mill in Krakow and produce compact rebars-in-coil up to 3.5 tons, from 8 to 20 mm, at a pace of 75 tph. It will consist of a complete series of a 4-pass fast-finishing block, quenching-water cooling boxes, and two coiling machines, including finishing services.

Two new Danieli roughing stands will be placed between the existing reheating furnace and rolling mill to enable feeding with 160-mm square billets.

The new light-section mill selected by Cognor will produce a wide range of profiles including flats, equal and unequal angles, HE/IPE/IPN beams, UPN/UPE, as well as tee, round and square profiles at a pace of 80 tph (450,000 tpy finished material).

A new walking-beam reheating furnace will feed an 18-housingless-stand rolling mill with 160-mm square billets. The mill supply will encompass complete finishing services including a straightening and cut-to-length machinery, rolling guides and consumables for full production mix. The rolling mill technological layout has been designed to allow the installation of two more roughing stands at the continuous mill head, to enable the use of a 200-mm square billets, with the aim to expand the product mix.

Both contracts comprise engineering, technological supply, on-site training and advisory services.

The spooler line is expected to start operation by the end of 2022, whilst the light-section mill is intended to be operational by the end of 2023.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 16:20:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
