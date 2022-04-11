Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/11 11:36:00 am EDT
19.36 EUR   +1.89%
11:51aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Nucor Corporation again selects Danieli endless casting-rolling technology
PU
04/07DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Nucor Corporation endorses Danieli with orders for cold-strip plants
PU
04/07DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Condition Monitoring System
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Nucor Corporation again selects Danieli endless casting-rolling technology

04/11/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 562
new orders 2022, 11th April
Nucor Corporation again selects Danieli endless casting-rolling technology

New order for MIDA QLP® minimill for long products from the US leading steelmaker

Following the QSP-DUE® order for Danieli Universal Endless Rolling technology for quality hot-strip, Nucor Corporation has now selected again the Danieli endless casting and rolling technology for long products and ordered a MIDA® QLP minimill to be installed in Lexington, North Carolina.

This is the 20th order for Danieli MIDA QLP® minimills worldwide and the third from Nucor Corporation, which is already operating its MIDA minimills in Sedalia, MO and Frostproof, FL.

The new MIDA plant QLP® fully endless Quality Long Products minimill will produce 410,000 shtpy of quality rebars from recycled steel scrap, melted by Danieli's Digimelter® and LF powered by Q-One® digital power feeder with the possibility to utilize renewable energy such as solar, wind and others. A single-strand, high-productivity caster featuring Danieli's high-speed Octocaster® technology will feed the rolling mill in full endless mode. MIDA QLP® technology grants the best product quality at the most competitive construction and conversion costs with the lowest environmental impact.

Nucor's new MIDA micromill will be managed by Danieli Automation's advanced process technologies and artificial intelligence. Q3 pulpits will support Nucor's operators in supervising a fully automated plant, making extensive use of big-data analysis. Robotized solutions will increase plant safety according to the "zero-man on the floor" concept. Production scheduling and tracking will be performed by using the Q3-Met manufacturing execution system.

The selection of this Danieli "toward net-to-zero emission" MIDA QLP® minimill fits perfectly with Nucor's green steel approach.

The new MIDA QLP minimill is expected to start production by summer of 2024 and, as already achieved in Sedalia and Frostproof, is expected to reach full productivity few months after startup.

Nucor Corporation recently placed orders with Danieli for one QSP-DUE® hot-strip project and two cold-strip projects. Including this MIDA QLP® order, Nucor Corporation has entrusted Danieli and its innovative technologies for equipment and automation valued in excess of US$ 750 million.

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
11:51aDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Nucor Corporation again selects Danieli endless cas..
PU
04/07DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Nucor Corporation endorses Danieli with orders for ..
PU
04/07DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Condition Monitoring System
PU
04/04DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : JSW Steel orders Danieli high-productivity straight..
PU
03/31DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Fushun special steel orders Danieli super alloys ro..
PU
03/30DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Service quality consumables
PU
03/25DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Thyssenkrupp relies on Danieli for new slab storage..
PU
03/23DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : Leading USA producer Nucor Corporation awards Danie..
PU
03/22SCRAP PROCESSING : a profitable, ecological deal
PU
03/19DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P : rail head hardening system for ArcelorMittal Poland
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 411 M 3 411 M
Net income 2022 129 M 141 M 141 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 144 M 1 144 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 1,34%
Capitalization 1 236 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,06x
EV / Sales 2023 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,00 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-29.76%1 345
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.10%58 969
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.85%35 211
FANUC CORPORATION-12.24%33 005
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-25.90%26 912
SANDVIK AB-21.60%26 313