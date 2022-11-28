Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Nucor Steel awards Danieli with the order for a digital meltshop

Leading USA steel producer Nucor Corporation selected Danieli technologies for its new digital meltshop in Kingman, Arizona.

The new Danieli Digimelter and Digirefiner units will be installed in place of the old, shaft-type DC furnace, with limited impact on the existing foundations, to competitively produce liquid steel in excess of 630,000 shtpy. The meltshop will feed the nearby caster and existing Danieli bar mill.

Both Digimelter and Digirefiner will be powered by Q-One power feeder which makes use of semiconductor devices.

Q-One overcomes the limitations of the traditional power feeding systems and yields, ensuring unparalleled advantages to both power feeding and the furnace melting process. These are proven by the practical elimination of network disturbances and greater efficiency of the furnace operation. Hybrid by design, Q-One allows the direct use of renewable energy sources generated at the site.

The management of the melting process will be performed by Q-Melt suite.

This is the fully dynamic, Danieli adaptive process control of the EAF working parameters for both electrical and chemical profiles, and allows for the reduction of the process variability with notable benefits in terms of furnace utilization factor and efficiency.

Nucor Steel Kingman will be the most technologically advanced digital meltshop also thanks a complete suite of technology packages and robotics, according to zero-men-on-the-floor concept. Q-ATS is a fully automatic tapping system, including Q-Slag, Q-Sand and Q-EBT eye for slag detection, EBT sand refilling and remote monitoring. Q-Stap and Q-Strop execute remote controlled opening and cleaning of the tap hole. Q-SmartEC provides auto-adaptive electrode cooling, Thor 3K performs slag door automatic cleaning and sealing, whilst Q-SLC controls the steel level in the furnace. Furthermore, Q-Robot Melt and Q-Robot LF will perform fully automatic sampling at EAF and LF.

The contract includes a dedicated raw-material handling system for additions at EAF tapping and at the LF, new downcomer and settling chamber for the primary fumes, and a 30-t scrap yard crane.

The Nucor Steel Kingman digital meltshop is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2024.