Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-11-28 am EST
20.95 EUR   -0.95%
12:40pDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Nucor Steel awards Danieli with the order for a digital meltshop
PU
11/21DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/18Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Pittini Group to expand production at SiderPotenza
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Nucor Steel awards Danieli with the order for a digital meltshop

11/28/2022 | 12:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 612
new orders 2022, 28th November
Nucor Steel awards Danieli with the order for a digital meltshop

To be installed at Nucor Kingman it will feature benchmark Digimelter and Digirefiner

Leading USA steel producer Nucor Corporation selected Danieli technologies for its new digital meltshop in Kingman, Arizona.

The new Danieli Digimelter and Digirefiner units will be installed in place of the old, shaft-type DC furnace, with limited impact on the existing foundations, to competitively produce liquid steel in excess of 630,000 shtpy. The meltshop will feed the nearby caster and existing Danieli bar mill.

Both Digimelter and Digirefiner will be powered by Q-One power feeder which makes use of semiconductor devices.

Q-One overcomes the limitations of the traditional power feeding systems and yields, ensuring unparalleled advantages to both power feeding and the furnace melting process. These are proven by the practical elimination of network disturbances and greater efficiency of the furnace operation. Hybrid by design, Q-One allows the direct use of renewable energy sources generated at the site.

The management of the melting process will be performed by Q-Melt suite.

This is the fully dynamic, Danieli adaptive process control of the EAF working parameters for both electrical and chemical profiles, and allows for the reduction of the process variability with notable benefits in terms of furnace utilization factor and efficiency.

Nucor Steel Kingman will be the most technologically advanced digital meltshop also thanks a complete suite of technology packages and robotics, according to zero-men-on-the-floor concept. Q-ATS is a fully automatic tapping system, including Q-Slag, Q-Sand and Q-EBT eye for slag detection, EBT sand refilling and remote monitoring. Q-Stap and Q-Strop execute remote controlled opening and cleaning of the tap hole. Q-SmartEC provides auto-adaptive electrode cooling, Thor 3K performs slag door automatic cleaning and sealing, whilst Q-SLC controls the steel level in the furnace. Furthermore, Q-Robot Melt and Q-Robot LF will perform fully automatic sampling at EAF and LF.

The contract includes a dedicated raw-material handling system for additions at EAF tapping and at the LF, new downcomer and settling chamber for the primary fumes, and a 30-t scrap yard crane.

The Nucor Steel Kingman digital meltshop is expected to be fully operational by the third quarter of 2024.

Share this link

Attachments

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 28 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2022 17:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
12:40pDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Nucor Steel awards Danieli with the order for a dig..
PU
11/21DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A. : Ex-divide..
FA
11/18Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Pittini Group to expand production at SiderPotenza
PU
11/16Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Metalfer Steel Mill invests in scrap-recycling plan..
PU
11/08Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : electric steelmaking technology replacing BOF conve..
PU
11/03Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Scorecard 2022
PU
11/03Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Year 2022
PU
10/28Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Ring-rolling mill upgrade at Siderforgerossi Group
PU
10/20Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Comunicato stampa su Presentazione Bilancio al 30.6..
PU
10/18Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Feralpi Stahlwerke orders Danieli advanced water-tr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 675 M 3 821 M 3 821 M
Net income 2023 171 M 178 M 178 M
Net cash 2023 1 256 M 1 306 M 1 306 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 1,39%
Capitalization 1 325 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 9 037
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,15 €
Average target price 27,87 €
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolando Paolone Co-CEO, Director & CTO
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-21.81%1 378
ATLAS COPCO AB-15.99%59 378
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-3.80%39 296
FANUC CORPORATION-16.00%28 142
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.77%24 084
SANDVIK AB-19.17%23 381