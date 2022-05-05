Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/05 11:39:14 am EDT
19.80 EUR   -0.20%
Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Pacific Steel Group selects Danieli for new MIDA Hybrid micromill

05/05/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 565
new orders 2022, 5th May
Pacific Steel Group selects Danieli for new MIDA Hybrid micromill

Featuring Q-One and Q-Jenius it will make use of solar energy to produce rebar from scrap, in the most ecological way

USA leading rebar fabricator Pacific Steel Group (PSG) awarded Danieli a contract to supply a MIDA Hybrid minimill in Mojave, California. The new plant will produce 380,000 shtpy of straight and spooled rebar in the most efficient and ecological way.

Fed by a continuous charge system, the scrap will be processed through DigiMelter and LF digital melting and refining units, powered by the Q-One® digital power feeder which ensures the best power conditions at different frequencies.

Liquid steel will be transformed into finished products in just 10 minutes by using QLP-DUE® technology featuring a single-strand Octocaster feeding a rolling mill in endless casting-rolling mode.

In addition to power and process control systems and robotics, Danieli Automation will also provide the Q3-Met manufacturing execution system for production scheduling and tracking, for maximum plant efficiency.

Q-Sym and Q3-Dyms -automatic scrap and yard management systems- together with ladle tracking system have been also chosen by PSG for full tracking of products and steel. Thanks to such features, the relevant over-head cranes are automated in the three key technological areas of scrap feeding, ladle handling and storage of the rolled product.

Robotic solutions will be applied to the DigiMelter and LF sampling, furnace EBT and final product marking, increasing operator safety and execution repetitiveness. Finally, advanced automation featuring digital smart casting and rolling, automatic gap control, smart pinch rolls and tail brakers are also included in the design.

Developed by Danieli Automation, Q-Jenius will allow the electrical feeding of DigiMelter, ladle furnace, Q-Heat induction heaters, rolling mill stand motors and fume-treatment plant fans, directly from the solar field.

Reporting from Pacific Steel Group announcement:

The MIDA Hybrid micro mill will have the capability to directly connect to renewable energy sources leveraging an abundance of renewable energy available in California. The new facility will help lower CO2 emissions through world-class efficiency, reduced transportation, and green energy.

Eric Benson, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Steel Group, said:

"We are excited about partnering with Danieli to build one of the cleanest, safest and most efficient steel mills in the world."

To be constructed at a net investment of approximately $350 million, the new micro mill is expected to begin commissioning in early 2025, employing roughly 400 people."

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2022 16:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 136 M 3 313 M 3 313 M
Net income 2022 129 M 137 M 137 M
Net cash 2022 1 051 M 1 111 M 1 111 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 1,29%
Capitalization 1 289 M 1 362 M 1 362 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,05x
Nbr of Employees 8 745
Free-Float 55,9%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 19,84 €
Average target price 26,83 €
Spread / Average Target 35,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Rolando Paolone Group Chief Technology Officer
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-26.65%1 362
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.55%51 462
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-8.66%37 333
FANUC CORPORATION-19.16%29 094
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-32.60%24 448
SANDVIK AB-28.29%23 059