Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Pittini Group to expand production at SiderPotenza

Italian steelmaker Pittini Group relied on Danieli for a new line for the production of quality spooled bars in coils, to be installed in Potenza, Italy, downstream the existing bar mill.

Composed of 18 rolling stands, the rolling mill will feed a new 4-pass semi multi-drive finishing block to produce from 10 to 16 mm spooled bars in coils up to two tons now, and up to five tons with addition of a K-Weld machine in future.

Furthermore, to ensure better and more uniform metallurgical characteristics a Danieli Multistage Soft Quenching (SQ2) process will be provided.

The project foresees a future second phase in which a new two-pass, multi-drive block will be installed to enlarge the product range up to 25-mm-dia.

The start-up is scheduled for Q2 2024.

Danieli and Pittini Group recently and successfully started-up at the Ferriere Nord plant in Osoppo, Italy, a new, sixth generation K-Weld machine which in addition to confirmed reliability allows shorter cleaning operations, reducing to 50% the time previously required.