Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DAN   IT0000076502

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.

(DAN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:36 2022-11-18 am EST
21.65 EUR   +0.46%
01:19pDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Pittini Group to expand production at SiderPotenza
PU
11/16Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : Metalfer Steel Mill invests in scrap-recycling plant
PU
11/08Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P A : electric steelmaking technology replacing BOF converters
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Pittini Group to expand production at SiderPotenza

11/18/2022 | 01:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & events

In this section you will find all the latest news of the Danieli Group. Selecting the categories below, you can see News, Records, Start-ups, New Orders.

1 / 611
new orders 2022, 18th November
Pittini Group to expand production at SiderPotenza

Danieli K-Spooler technology is selected again

Italian steelmaker Pittini Group relied on Danieli for a new line for the production of quality spooled bars in coils, to be installed in Potenza, Italy, downstream the existing bar mill.

Composed of 18 rolling stands, the rolling mill will feed a new 4-pass semi multi-drive finishing block to produce from 10 to 16 mm spooled bars in coils up to two tons now, and up to five tons with addition of a K-Weld machine in future.

Furthermore, to ensure better and more uniform metallurgical characteristics a Danieli Multistage Soft Quenching (SQ2) process will be provided.

The project foresees a future second phase in which a new two-pass, multi-drive block will be installed to enlarge the product range up to 25-mm-dia.

The start-up is scheduled for Q2 2024.

Danieli and Pittini Group recently and successfully started-up at the Ferriere Nord plant in Osoppo, Italy, a new, sixth generation K-Weld machine which in addition to confirmed reliability allows shorter cleaning operations, reducing to 50% the time previously required.

Share this link

Disclaimer

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2022 18:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
01:19pDanieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Pittini Group to expand production at SiderPotenza
PU
11/16Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Metalfer Steel Mill invests in scrap-recycling plan..
PU
11/08Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : electric steelmaking technology replacing BOF conve..
PU
11/03Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Scorecard 2022
PU
11/03Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Year 2022
PU
10/28Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Ring-rolling mill upgrade at Siderforgerossi Group
PU
10/20Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Comunicato stampa su Presentazione Bilancio al 30.6..
PU
10/18Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Feralpi Stahlwerke orders Danieli advanced water-tr..
PU
10/12Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : Dimeca orders complete scrap-treatment plant from D..
PU
09/30Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S P : ArcelorMittal Brasil orders Danieli rolling mill fo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 3 675 M 3 794 M 3 794 M
Net income 2023 171 M 177 M 177 M
Net cash 2023 1 256 M 1 296 M 1 296 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 1 344 M 1 388 M 1 388 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,02x
EV / Sales 2024 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 9 037
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,55 €
Average target price 27,87 €
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giacomo Mareschi Danieli Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolando Paolone Co-CEO, Director & CTO
Alessandro Brussi Director
Gianpietro Benedetti Chairman
Chiara Mio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P.A.-20.33%1 388
ATLAS COPCO AB-18.02%56 707
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-4.39%39 053
FANUC CORPORATION-15.22%28 123
FORTIVE CORPORATION-12.96%23 493
SANDVIK AB-21.63%22 182