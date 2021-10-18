Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Presentazione Bilancio annuale 2021

PRESS RELEASE
Presentazione Bilancio Annuale al 30.6.2021
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. comunica che quest'anno la presentazione del bilancio 2020/21 avverrà sul sito web della Società in data 21 ottobre 2021 alle ore 17.00.
La presentazione sarà disponibile sul sito Internet live.danieli.come, per seguire l'evento, sarà necessario collegarsi 15 minuti prima dell'inizio della trasmissione
La registrazione del video, unitamente al documento "Danieli Year" che riassume i dati più significativi dell'esercizio appena concluso e alcuni dati previsionali del Gruppo per gli esercizi 2021/22 e 2022/23, saranno disponibili al termine dell'evento sul sito del Gruppo Danieli - sezione Investors/Events.
Si ricorda, infine, che il comunicato stampa pubblicato in data 27 settembre 2021 con maggiori dettagli sul bilancio e sull'attività del Gruppo Danieli è consultabile sul sito Internet - sezione Investors/Communication and documents/Press Release e che l'Assemblea chiamata a deliberare in merito all'approvazione del bilancio è stata convocata per il giorno 28 ottobre 2021.
Buttrio, 18 ottobre 2021
Cordiali saluti,
Danieli Team
Presentation of the Annual Report for the period ended June 30, 2021
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. would like to inform you that the presentation of the Annual Report for the financial 2020/2021 year will broadcast online at: live.danieli.comon October 21, 2021, at 5 PM, CET.
Please connect at least 15 minutes before the broadcast to watch the stream.
For those who are unable to participate, the recording of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of Danieli Group's web site, together with the "Danieli Year", the brochure that summarizes the most important figures for the financial year just ended, as well as some Group forecast data for the years 2021/22 and 2022/23.
Please have in mind, that on our Internet site - Investors/Communication and documents/Press Release section - you can read the press release published on September 27, 2021, which contains more detailed information on the annual report and the activities of the Danieli Group, and that the shareholders' meeting to approve the annual report has been called for October 28, 2021.
Buttrio, October 18, 2021
Best regards,
Danieli Team
Disclaimer
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 15:41:06 UTC.