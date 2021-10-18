Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Presentazione Bilancio annuale 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Presentation of the Annual Report for the period ended June 30, 2021

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. would like to inform you that the presentation of the Annual Report for the financial 2020/2021 year will broadcast online at: live.danieli.comon October 21, 2021, at 5 PM, CET.

Please connect at least 15 minutes before the broadcast to watch the stream.

For those who are unable to participate, the recording of the event will be available in the "Investors" section of Danieli Group's web site, together with the "Danieli Year", the brochure that summarizes the most important figures for the financial year just ended, as well as some Group forecast data for the years 2021/22 and 2022/23.

Please have in mind, that on our Internet site - Investors/Communication and documents/Press Release section - you can read the press release published on September 27, 2021, which contains more detailed information on the annual report and the activities of the Danieli Group, and that the shareholders' meeting to approve the annual report has been called for October 28, 2021.

Buttrio, October 18, 2021

Best regards,

Danieli Team