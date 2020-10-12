Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Press release dated 12.10.2020

LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

Dear Business Partners,

the financial year 2019/20 closes with a profit, even though with lower values compared to 2018/19, essentially due to non-repeatable events that weighed down the results for the year one-off:

Revenue Euro 2.803,1 million 1

EBITDA Euro 187,7 million

Net income Euro 62,9 million

Net cash Euro 903,2 million

Order book Euro 2.936 million

MARKET FORECAST

The downward cycle in steel demand began in Quarter 4 of 2019 and then was exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis, weighing down the results for 2020 more than anticipated.

A slight recovery is forecast for 2021, although still down by 3 to 5% compared to 2019.

The only exceptions are China, Vietnam and few other countries, which are expected to exceed their respective 2019 figures during 2021.

Consequently, the years 2020 and 2021 will still be below par on average; whereas, in our opinion, an excellent 2022 can be expected.

DANIELI PLANT MAKING

Fiscal year 2019/20 ended with EBITDA not significantly affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The most significant achievement, however, was the consolidation of innovative technologies that are important to confirm our position among the front runners in metals technologies, now and in the future.

Our main achievements include: