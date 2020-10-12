Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Press release dated 12.10.2020

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.p.A.
Buttrio (UD) - via Nazionale n. 41 Capitale sociale Euro 81.304.566 i.v.
Numero iscrizione al Registro Imprese di Pordenone-Udine, codice fiscale e P.IVA: 00167460302
www.danieli.com
COMUNICATO STAMPA
Al fine di garantire una maggior trasparenza informativa, si trasmette, in allegato al presente comunicato stampa, il documento "Lettera agli Stakeholders" tradotto in inglese, la cui versione italiana è già stata pubblicata in data 09 ottobre 2020 tramite il meccanismo di stoccaggio autorizzato SDIR & STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com), nonché sul sito Internet della società www.danieli.it(Sezione Investors).
Si informa, infine, che sul sito Internet della Società www.danieli.com(Homepage e Sezione Investors) è disponibile anche un compendio delle attività che gli azionisti ordinari e di risparmio devono porre in essere per esercitare e comunicare il proprio voto al Rappresentante Designato in vista delle Assemblee convocate per il giorno 28 ottobre 2020 (Assemblea ordinaria e straordinaria degli azionisti alle ore 11.00 e Assemblea speciale degli azionisti di risparmio alle ore 14.00).
Buttrio, 12 ottobre 2020
Contatti societari:
Investor relations: investors@danieli.it
Resp. Dott. Alessandro Brussi (tel. 0432 1958763)
Ufficio Affari Societari:
Anna Poiani (tel. 0432 1958380) a.poiani@danieli.it
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
Via Nazionale, 41, 33042 Buttrio (Udine)
Capitale sociale euro 81.304.566 i.v.
Codice fiscale, P.IVA e numero di iscrizione al
Registro delle Imprese di Pordenone-Udine: n. 00167460302
R.E.A. UD84904
telefono +39 0432 1958111- fax +39 0432 1958289 www.danieli.com
info@danieli.com
1
DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.p.A.
Buttrio (UD) - via Nazionale n. 41 Share capital Euro 81.304.566 i.v.
Registration number in Pordenone-Udine Business Register, tax code and VAT number: 00167460302
www.danieli.com
PRESS RELEASE
In order to ensure better transparency, the English translation of the document "Letter to the Stakeholders" is sent as an attachment to this press release. The Italian version of the above- mentioned document has been already published on October 9, 2020 by means of the authorized SDIR & STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com), as well as of the company's website www.danieli.it (Investors Section).
Finally, we inform you that on the Company's website www.danieli.com(Homepage and Investors Section) you can find the Guidelines for the activities that Ordinary and Savings Shareholders shall carry out to exercise and communicate their vote to the Designated Representative in view of the shareholders' meetings of October 28, 2020 (Extraordinary and Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting at 11.00 a.m. and Extraordinary Savings Shareholders' Meeting at 2 p.m.).
Buttrio, October 12, 2020
Contacts:
Investor relations: investors@danieli.it
Alessandro Brussi (tel. 0432 1958763)
Corporate Affairs Office:
Anna Poiani (tel. 0432 1958380) a.poiani@danieli.it
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A.
Via Nazionale, 41, 33042 Buttrio (Udine) Share capital euro 81.304.566 i.v.
Registration number in Pordenone-Udine Business Register, tax code and VAT number: n. 00167460302
R.E.A. UD84904
telephone +39 0432 1958111- fax +39 0432 1958289 www.danieli.com
info@danieli.com
2
LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS
Dear Business Partners,
the financial year 2019/20 closes with a profit, even though with lower values compared to 2018/19, essentially due to non-repeatable events that weighed down the results for the year one-off:
-
Revenue Euro 2.803,1 million1
-
EBITDA Euro 187,7 million
-
Net income Euro 62,9 million
-
Net cash Euro 903,2 million
-
Order book Euro 2.936 million
MARKET FORECAST
The downward cycle in steel demand began in Quarter 4 of 2019 and then was exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis, weighing down the results for 2020 more than anticipated.
A slight recovery is forecast for 2021, although still down by 3 to 5% compared to 2019.
The only exceptions are China, Vietnam and few other countries, which are expected to exceed their respective 2019 figures during 2021.
Consequently, the years 2020 and 2021 will still be below par on average; whereas, in our opinion, an excellent 2022 can be expected.
DANIELI PLANT MAKING
Fiscal year 2019/20 ended with EBITDA not significantly affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The most significant achievement, however, was the consolidation of innovative technologies that are important to confirm our position among the front runners in metals technologies, now and in the future.
Our main achievements include:
-
Leadership in the supply of Endless Casting Rolling plants, for both long and flat products.
-
The Danieli Digital Melter, which replaces the traditional EAF (electric arc furnace), has overcome the initial inertia typical of all innovative technologies and is increasingly
-
The revenue includes the amount of Euro 129,7 million (classified in the financial statements as cost adjustment) for internal constructions relating to the new Quality Wire Rod Mill developed by the Parent Company in favor of ABS.
appreciated on the market. We can therefore expect its success to grow, in both new and existing electric meltshops.
-
The MI.DA. (Danieli Minimill) has consolidated its success as confirmed by a contract for a Hybrid MI.DA. (H MI.DA) in the USA. Thanks to the Danieli Digital Melter, this plant will be the first to operate with alternative renewable energies (solar panels, wind, own energy production with gas, water, etc.).
-
The Digi&Met project is advancing as foreseen.
-
Moreover, the customers' satisfaction is excellent for the plants that are currently in production.
Here we will highlight the most important ones:
-
-
Thin Slab Rolling - Hoa Phat (Vietnam).
-
MI.DA. - Nucor (USA).
-
High-speedwirerod mills - Ferriere Nord (Verona, Italy)
-
Long-productrolling for special steels - Acciaierie Venete (Italy)
-
Successful start-up of the latest Cold Rolling Complex supplied to Yildiz Demir Çelik in Turkey.
-
Numerous MI.DA. type steelmaking and rolling plants supplied in China.
The order backlog is satisfactory not only in quantity but also for its high-tech content, notably:
-
Top-qualityrail production mill for Evraz (USA).
-
MI.DA. S., CMC (USA), the first in the world to produce sections in endless mode, even indeed in hybrid mode.
-
Contract concluded in September 2020 with OMK (Russia) for a direct reduction plant equipped with an endless charging system directly feeding the EAF. It is a notable example of sustainable steel production with 64% lower emissions than the best integrated complexes, and it will be the first "green steel" plant in Russia and the European region.
-
High-techplate mill for high-quality plates at Nucor (USA).
These are just some of the most significant orders we have now in progress.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 18:19:02 UTC