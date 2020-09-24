Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Press release dated 24.9.2020

DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.p.A. Buttrio (UD) - via Nazionale n. 41 Fully paid-up share capital of euro 81,304,566 Registration Number with the Register of Companies of Udine, tax number and VAT registration number: 00167460302 www.danieli.com PRESS RELEASE DANIELI GROUP Danieli's Board of Directors met today, September 24, 2020, to examine and approve the yearly financial statements for the parent company and the consolidated financial statements for the Danieli Group, for the year from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020. CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2019/2020 (milions of euro) 30/06/2020 30/06/2019 Variation Revenues (*) 2,803.1 3,075.1 -9% Gross operating margin (Ebitda) 187.7 239.2 -22% Operating income 91.6 101.5 -10% Net profit from continued operations (**) 78.6 89.4 -12% Net profit for the period attributable to the Group 62.9 67.0 -6% Positive net financial position (***) 903.2 928.4 -3% Total shareholders' equity 1,936.6 1,899.2 2% Number of employees at period end 9,060 9,521 -5% Group order book 2,936 3,099 (of which Steel Making) 190 237 To be added to the revenues of 2019/2020 amounting to 2,673.4 million euro, are internally manufactured items amounting to 129.6 million euro (2018/2019: 3,063.6 million euro, showing an increase of 11.5 million euro in the period). (**) In application of IFRS 5. The positive net financial position for the period ended June 30, 2020, includes the effects of applying IFRS 16 as of July 1, 2019, amounting to 45.7 million euro. Summary of results for the year 2019/2020 The 2019/2020 year ended with a net profit of 62.9 million euro, with an operating income (EBIT) that is lower than last year due to non-recurringone-off charges and manufacturing limitations, especially in the Steel Making segment, with lower sales to our customers, but also because of the postponement of projects under construction in the Plant Making sector owing to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders' equity shows an increase to 1,936.6 million euro, and the cash position, which remains solid at 903.2 million euro, has allowed the company to deal with the delays and temporary market imbalances caused by the pandemic. Thanks to Danieli's decision not to completely shut down our worldwide job sites, the effects of COVID-19 in the Plant Making segment have been contained. 1

In fact, our worldwide organization, which not only includes plants but also companies with engineering, technical supervisors and sales engineers, allowed us to continue our business in the US, Russia and China, in spite of the fact that it is not possible to travel from Europe. This worldwide organizational flexibility enabled the Plant Making segment to offset most of the drop in revenues and margins experienced by ABS, which was seriously compromised by COVID-19 between February and June 2020. In fact, the Plant Making segment showed a 5% increase in revenues with a rising operating income result and a sizeable, stable order book to ensure visibility for approximately two years. ABS, however, continues to be one of the leading companies in Europe for the production of high-quality long products. There was no interruption in investments in new plants in Italy due to the lockdown, and by October/November 2020 the new Quality Wire Rod Mill (approximately 190 million euro in Cap-Ex) will start to produce high-quality steel wire rod thanks to innovative thermomechanical processes. This is the first investment on ABS' "Vision 2.300" program, which is aiming for a 50% increase in sales, and is the first steelmaking plant to produce quality steels in diameters ranging from 5.5 to 500 mm on a single site, with all the savings in Op-Ex and logistics that this involves. In 2019/2020 Group revenues were down 9% from last year, with sales on the rise in the Plant Making segment and falling in the Steel Making segment, which recorded lower production volumes than in 2018/2019, partly due to the stoppage of the plants at ABS Sisak and the closing of the ESW pipe mill in Germany: we wish to emphasize that without the pipe mill losses, ABS - in spite of a down market - would have ended the year with a profit, indicating that the company is competitive. Sales and other income in the period includes a significant entry of 129.6 million euro (in 2019 it was 11.5 million euro) for work progress up to June 30, 2020, on the new Quality Wire Rod Mill at ABS: the company has made a considerable effort to erect the plant quickly during this time period, involving the engineering departments and workshops to allow ABS to start up the plant as soon as the end of 2020, completing the learning curve in the first months of 2021 in a steel market with better demand. For the year ended June 30, 2020, the Group's EBITDA of 187.7 million euro shows a reduction of about 22% compared to last year, with still interesting margins considering the sales for the period, ensuring full coverage of the huge expenses incurred in research and development for the year. Plant Making revenues are in line with the forecasts made at the beginning of the year and are the result of regularly progressing construction schedules contractually agreed with customers, with an EBITDA of 124.3 million euro, up from 2018/2019, even taking into account the effect of a prudent accrual made to reserves for contingent liabilities due to a dispute connected with the startup of an innovative plant. Steel Making revenues, on the other hand, are lower than the budget figures given at the beginning of the year and show a profit of 63.4 million euro, penalized by unsatisfactory margins generated by manufacturing; this could improve in the next fiscal year thanks to the startup of the Quality Wire Rod Mill. Steel Making products sold in the period (ABS Group) reached about 1,000,000 tons (registering a slight decrease over the same period last year), with the goal of increasing these volumes in 2020/2021 and bringing ABS Sisak in Croatia back to full production capacity. The product quality and delivery times of ABS S.p.A. are in line with those of the best producers in the world, and its goal is to be the leading special steelmaker in Italy and among the first three in Europe. Consolidated net profit shrunk by 6% but we feel it can improve in the next tax year with a positive contribution by both the Plant Making and Steel Making segments. The Board of Directors has acknowledged the results for the 2019/2020 fiscal year, pointing out that the performance of both the Plant Making and Steel Making segments - and the fact that the order book is being kept at a good level - lead us to forecast better results for next year without any significant penalties for extraordinary charges. Note that, as usual, of the net global value added (corporate social responsibility) of 550.4 million euro, the portion set aside for venture capital remuneration (shareholders including company employees) is limited to 10.7 million euro, and the company portion is 52.2 million euro while the personnel portion is 453.8 million euro, the public administration 27.6 million euro and donations amounting to 1.4 million euro. 2

Worldwide prospects for the metals production sector that affect Danieli's Plant Making business In the first half of 2020, world steel production was approximately 875 million tons, down 6.0% over the same period in 2019, which had reached a total of approximately 1,870 million tons over the 12-month period. Forecasts for 2020 point to a total decrease of about 5.0-6.0%, with Asia (where only China is reporting growth in production) registering a slight decline of 2.0-2.5% and advanced countries together with emerging countries showing a sharper drop of about 13.0-15.0%. The average utilization factor of plants, compared to the maximum theoretical figure, was just under 85% at the end of 2019, and is expected to drop to 75% in 2020. In 2020/2021, the steel market will experience a downturn in the second half of 2020 and then grow slightly in 2021, following a general recovery of the world economy. Steelmakers are increasingly committed to running their worldwide plants in a sustainable manner by reducing energy consumption per ton and using the new available technologies (Green Steel) to limit GHG emissions and to make production socially sustainable for the community and the environment. The challenge undertaken by steelmakers is to reduce CO2 emissions to zero with technological solutions to produce liquid steel that use alternative forms of energy and reduce coal use to a minimum in the production process, with plants that are flexible, have a high degree of vertical integration and use continuous solutions in a highly efficient manner. The quality of products with a high degree of finish, together with punctual customer service, continue to be the most important factors to obtain more profitable prices from the market and greater supply continuity to customers, who tend to reduce their minimum inventories, and increasingly request "on-time" delivery of personalized items. However, the market is expected to consolidate in the second half of 2020 and then improve in 2021 and 2022, with a resumption of private investment and public infrastructure projects, in countries with both emerging and developed economies. The research and technological development implemented by Danieli in the last decade have enabled us to expand the range of plants supplied to the entire metals sector (steel, aluminum and other metals), significantly lowering the cost of the initial investment of each project (CapEx), but also optimizing operating expenses (OpEx), combining several work stages in the production process, thereby increasing the number of potential investors thanks to more economically feasible investments in countries with mature economies as well as in developing countries. In order to remain competitive in this normalized market, Danieli has invested a lot in technologies that first and foremost confirm customer centricity, making it possible to produce Green steel: increasing plant productivity and, consequently, per capita added value;

reducing GHG emissions per ton produced by applying technological solutions with low environmental impact;

putting into practice the principles of the 4.0 revolution in the steelmaking industry through the DIGIMET project, to ensure total control of production variables right from the design and startup of plants;

and speeding up the production processes by reducing time and costs and optimizing production efficiency by combining various work phases with "endless" solutions of continuity. The antidumping policies that have now been implemented by all the major steelmaking countries have sparked demand for new plants that also have to ensure low emissions for sustainable production in line with the tendency to reduce CO2 that today is required of each sector of industry and that will lead to many investments in innovative plants as soon as 2020 and in the years to follow. 3

Summary of Results by Business Segment Gross operating margin (EBITDA) is a measurement used by the Issuer to monitor and evaluate the performance of operations, and represents the operating profit before depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and net write-downs of receivables (this measure is not specified in the IFRS standards and therefore may not be fully comparable with other entities that use other calculation criteria). (*) Plant Making revenues include 129.6 million euro for the Quality Wire Rod Mill sold to ABS SpA (2018/2019: 11.5 million euro) Essentially, the sales forecast for 2020/2021 is that the steel market will experience a cool-down that is difficult to quantify because of geo-economic and political tensions. In any event, there will definitely be a downturn for the next 6 to 8 months and then it will either swing up or down depending on the global situation. Strategies Below are some of Danieli's mottos: "Innovaction to be a step ahead in Capex and Opex" which aims to make the most of the Group's new organizational model, promoting multicultural intellectual growth and creating solutions to meet current market requirements more effectively.

"Passion to innovate and perform" but also "We do not shop around for noble equipment". The Danieli Group will therefore continue to consolidate and expand its business in order to be more competitive in terms of innovation, technology, quality, costs, productivity and customer service.

"Absolute Steel Quality" which summarizes ABS' constant commitment to produce steels with a degree of finish and a customer service that are always in line with the most demanding expectations and for the most innovative and rigorous industrial applications. The research and technological development implemented by Danieli in the last decade have enabled us to expand the range of plants supplied to the entire metals sector (steel, aluminum and other metals), significantly lowering the cost of the initial investment of each project (CAPEX), while 4

